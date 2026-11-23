Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is approaching 'superintelligence' and urged the industry to rethink the technology’s future.

In a blog post on X, Wang said, “How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in."

He argued that advances in AI suggest intelligence itself may no longer be the main obstacle to surpassing human performance across fields.

Comparing the progress to the mathematical milestone of proving the Riemann Hypothesis, Wang said such an achievement would mark a significant turning point in AI development. He described it as potentially the greatest intellectual accomplishment in human history, arguing that completing it with the help of an AI system would demonstrate capabilities that humans do not fully understand.

The Riemann Hypothesis is a 167-year-old mathematical conjecture concerning the distribution of prime numbers and remains one of mathematics’ most significant unsolved problems. On November 21, a mathematician at Anthropic claimed to have found a proof of the hypothesis with the help of Claude, although the breakthrough is still undergoing mathematical scrutiny.

How AI models moved from maths to general-purpose tasks

Wang pointed to AI models’ performance in the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) in December 2024 as an early indication of the scale of progress in AI. He recalled that models beginning to solve the examination’s hardest problems prompted a realisation that AI capabilities were advancing rapidly.

“For those who did math competitions, there was a similar moment of ‘oh shit everything is about to change’ when the models began acing the AIME in December 2024 with o3,” he wrote.

Wang said the significance of this development was that the hardest AIME problems required a level of intellectual ability far beyond what most engineers, business professionals and other workers encounter in their everyday tasks.

He argued that while AI models initially faced limitations in domain-specific knowledge, context and practical execution, a lack of raw intelligence was not the fundamental bottleneck. Progress over the subsequent two years in addressing these limitations had enabled advances in coding, cybersecurity and agentic capabilities, turning AI models into increasingly capable general-purpose assistants.

“The Riemann Hypothesis may be the most intellectually demanding problem humanity has ever devised, which some of the most brilliant humans over the past 150 years have dedicated their lives to,” he said.

Wang said the remaining challenges were now less about intelligence and more about domain-specific expertise, infrastructure and experimentation.

“The remaining gaps for models to greatly surpass humanity in every field are no longer intelligence; they are domain-specific know-how, plumbing, and experimentation. This means it is likely that AI will become the greatest contributor of progress across nearly every field, vastly outperforming the best humans,” he said.

Could AI surpass humans across research fields?

The implications of AI extend well beyond mathematics and software development, Wang argued, adding that it could become the biggest driver of progress across nearly every field of study.

“Most researchers would agree that AI research is certainly much less intellectually demanding than solving the Riemann Hypothesis. The models are clearly going to be intelligent enough to automate all of AI research and be clearly superhuman at improving themselves—along with massively accelerating biological research, weapons research, economics research, and more,” he wrote.

Why Wang wants a rethink of AI safety and human control

Wang said the industry needed to think carefully about the future it wanted to create and how to achieve it. He questioned whether humanity would be able to retain control over AI systems capable of unrestricted recursive self-improvement, or over superintelligence that is 1,000 times more capable than humans across every field.

“I notice a particular form of lazy thinking within the AI industry, which is that ASI (artificial superintelligence) is inevitable and the only problem to solve is how to do it safely, but there is much more at stake,” he wrote.

Wang argued that humanity should not accept a future in which control over society is effectively handed over to AI systems. Instead, the industry should focus on building technology that gives people greater agency and empowerment.

“We should not be okay with a ‘handover’ of society to AI. We should endeavour ourselves to build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment,” Wang said.

He added that achieving such a future would require the entire AI industry to take a different course from the default path of development, while maintaining that a positive outcome for humanity remained possible.