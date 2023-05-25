close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new update likely to bring usernames; to replace phone numbers

Users will be able to access the new feature through the settings menu under the profile section

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable users to set up usernames for their accounts, instead of mobile numbers.
According to a report on Wabetainfo, the messaging platform is developing this new feature, which is expected to be introduced soon as part of its future update. 

The report stated that the new feature was discovered during an exploration of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update which is available on the Google Play Store. 
It further added that the new username feature will give users a chance for greater flexibility and personalisation. 

Users will be able to access the new feature through the settings menu under the profile section. With the introduction of the username feature, users will get a chance to choose a handle that represents their preferences.
The new feature is also expected to enhance the security as well as the privacy of the users. Individuals will also be able to share their contact details without revealing their phone numbers if the feature is released. It can also prove beneficial in professional spheres or when connecting with new acquaintances which will allow users to maintain a level of privacy while still engaging in conversations.

Also Read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit, save contacts directly: Report

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

ChatGPT records everything you type; here is a privacy-focused alternative

Passwordless innovation to revolutionise security, change authentication

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

Sony announces Project Q, a handheld device to stream PS5 games: Details

Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel 'Aria'


The report comes at a time when several WhatsApp users in India have been receiving spam calls from international numbers. 
The feature which is currently under development, is anticipated to be released for beta testing soon by the messaging app. Beta testers will get the opportunity to try out the username feature and provide feedback before it is made available to all users.

An IndiaTv news report said that while the specifics of the username feature are yet to be revealed, it is expected that conversations initiated through usernames will still benefit from the app's renowned end-to-end encryption
Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp users BS Web Reports Google Play Store

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

WhatsApp's new update likely to bring usernames; to replace phone numbers

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ChatGPT records everything you type; here is a privacy-focused alternative

ChatGPT
2 min read

Passwordless innovation to revolutionise security, change authentication

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach
6 min read

OpenAI's ChatGPT application for iOS now expands to 10 more countries

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
2 min read

Garmin launches Instinct 2X Solar edition smartwatches in India: Details

Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition
2 min read

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon