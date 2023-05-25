WhatsApp's new update likely to bring usernames; to replace phone numbers



According to a report on Wabetainfo, the messaging platform is developing this new feature, which is expected to be introduced soon as part of its future update. Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable users to set up usernames for their accounts, instead of mobile numbers.



It further added that the new username feature will give users a chance for greater flexibility and personalisation. The report stated that the new feature was discovered during an exploration of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update which is available on the Google Play Store.



The new feature is also expected to enhance the security as well as the privacy of the users. Individuals will also be able to share their contact details without revealing their phone numbers if the feature is released. It can also prove beneficial in professional spheres or when connecting with new acquaintances which will allow users to maintain a level of privacy while still engaging in conversations. Users will be able to access the new feature through the settings menu under the profile section. With the introduction of the username feature, users will get a chance to choose a handle that represents their preferences.

Also Read Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit, save contacts directly: Report Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book ChatGPT records everything you type; here is a privacy-focused alternative Passwordless innovation to revolutionise security, change authentication OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone Sony announces Project Q, a handheld device to stream PS5 games: Details Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel 'Aria'



The feature which is currently under development, is anticipated to be released for beta testing soon by the messaging app. Beta testers will get the opportunity to try out the username feature and provide feedback before it is made available to all users. The report comes at a time when several WhatsApp users in India have been receiving spam calls from international numbers.

An IndiaTv news report said that while the specifics of the username feature are yet to be revealed, it is expected that conversations initiated through usernames will still benefit from the app's renowned end-to-end encryption