WhatsApp working on fresh keyboard design with emoji category on Android

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned keyboard with an emoji category bar on Android.

With this feature, the tabs that provide easy access to other keyboard functionalities (including GIF and sticker selection) will be moved upwards, according to WABetaInfo.

There are also plans for the chat bar, including the relocation of the attachment sharing buttons and the emoji keyboard button to match the style of WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp for iOS.

Currently, the redesigned keyboard is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is now rolling out a 'companion mode' feature to iPhone users, which will allow them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, meaning they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp accounts.

Users can link their existing WhatsApp account to a secondary iPhone by scanning the QR Code.

Earlier, the company rolled out the 'companion mode' feature to Android users only.

--IANS

shs/ksk/