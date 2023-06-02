close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolling out first version of new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out the first version of a new 'Updates' tab to some beta testers on iOS.

IANS San Francisco
WhatsApp

Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out the first version of a new 'Updates' tab to some beta testers on iOS.

The status tab on the platform has been modified and is now called "Updates," reports WABetaInfo.

However, channels are not available in this version as they are still in development.

With the first version of the new Updates tab, muted status updates are available within a separate section named "Muted Status".

"With the first version of the Updates tab, WhatsApp probably wants users to start getting used to the initial changes for this tab," the report said.

The first version of the new Updates tab is available to some beta testers after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app.

Also Read

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

WhatsApp rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta

WhatsApp faces issue in privacy setting for online status on iOS globally

Meta-owned WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode on iOS beta

WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts, here's how to save your account

Microsoft Teams' now lets users collaborate with communities on Windows 11

Google introduces new 'Reading practice' feature for Play Books, Kids Space

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

83% Indians would delegate as much work as possible to AI: Microsoft report

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the messaging platform had started to roll out a 'companion mode' feature to iPhone users, which allows them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple iPhone

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Amazon Echo Pop
2 min read

Appropriate regulations on data safety, security needed: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

App Store developers generated $1.1 trn in total billings, sales in 2022

Apple App Store
2 min read

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
3 min read

India has made giant leaps in science, tech & space research, says minister

Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Science and Technology
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon