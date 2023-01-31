JUST IN
CPU, DRAM, Samsung, TSMC: Key terms, firms to know in global chip crisis
WhatsApp faces issue in privacy setting for online status on iOS globally

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is facing a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting "who can see when I'm online," globally on iOS

Topics
WhatsApp privacy | Apple iOS | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
Photo: Shutterstock

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is facing a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting "who can see when I'm online," globally on iOS.

This outage is not because of a broken update, reports WABetaInfo.

It is still unclear how many users are affected by this issue and what is causing the current issue.

The company has not yet released any official statement or provided any information on the reasons behind the issue.

The report also mentioned that if someone's online presence on the platform is hidden, then the current configuration is safe and nobody can see when they are online.

In October last year, the messaging platform had suffered a global outage including in India that lasted for over two hours.

According to outage monitor website DownDetector, over 85 per cent of people had reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 12:50 IST

