Tech Wrap Jan 16: Insta reel translation, MediaTek D chips, Subway Surfers

Instagram has begun rolling out Meta AI-powered reel translations in five more Indian languages, increasing the reach of the feature for users across India. Announced in November 2025, the update allows reels to be translated, dubbed, and lip-synced in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. The rollout is happening across Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

MediaTek has introduced two new mobile processors — Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 — designed for upcoming premium and near-flagship Android smartphones. Positioned below the company’s top-tier Dimensity 9500, the new chips aim to deliver strong performance, gaming capabilities, and on-device AI features.

SYBO Games has announced that a sequel to Subway Surfers will launch on February 26. In its press note, the developer said Subway Surfers City will feature the familiar chase experience with updated visuals, new gameplay modes, and a larger environment to explore. Pre-registration is now open on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

BenQ has launched the EW270Q gaming monitor in India. The monitor comes with a 27-inch QHD display and a 200Hz refresh rate, targeting users who want a balance between gaming, work, and media consumption. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and offers 65W power delivery via USB Type-C.

Google has unveiled TranslateGemma, a new set of open translation AI models based on Gemma 3. The company said the models support translations in 55 languages and are available in 4B, 12B, and 27B parameter sizes. Google noted that TranslateGemma reflects its effort to expand open translation by transferring knowledge from its Gemini models into smaller architectures.

Realme is preparing to launch its clip-style Buds Clip earbuds in India by the end of January. The earbuds feature an open-ear, clip-on design that rests on the outer ear instead of fitting inside the ear canal. The Buds Clip were unveiled globally in November and are already available in select regions.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that allows users to view privacy details of their status updates directly within the Status screen. A report by WABetaInfo says users will be able to see who their status was shared with and whether resharing is enabled, without relying on memory or deleting the update. The feature has appeared in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.2.9.

Google has updated its Support page with instructions on how to change an @gmail.com email address. The update follows Google’s December announcement that users would be able to switch to a new Gmail username while keeping the same account, data, and service access. The feature is being rolled out gradually.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to debut in September 2026 and may feature a 2nm-based A20 Pro chip along with the company’s second-generation C2 modem. A report by 9To5Google, citing analyst Jeff Pu, suggests the device could launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

Most of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus specifications are expected to remain similar to those of the Galaxy S25 Plus. According to a report by Android Authority citing The Elec, the phone is set to enter mass production this month and may retain the same 6.66-inch display.

Rockstar Games has added a new adversary mode called Mansion Raid to GTA Online. The mode introduces close-range combat inside luxury properties across Los Santos and is part of the current weekly events, which also include limited-time bonuses on nightclubs and business battles.

Amazon India’s Great Republic Day sale is now underway, featuring discounts across categories such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, and accessories. The sale includes bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and cashback deals, with reduced prices on devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO.

Motorola has confirmed that Motorola Signature and Moto Watch will launch in India on January 23. Both products were unveiled at CES 2026 on January 7. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has listed details of the Signature smartphone on Flipkart, confirming it will match the specifications of the CES model.

Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose as its managing director for India as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country. The company said India is Claude.ai’s second-largest market. Its latest Economic Index highlights that Indian users show a strong focus on technical use cases, with nearly half of Claude.ai usage related to computer and mathematical tasks.