With iOS 27, Apple could let iPhone users fully customise the Camera app

Apple is reportedly preparing one of its major software interface updates in recent years with the iOS 27 update. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is working on a redesigned Camera app with customisable controls, which could let users rearrange controls such as flash, exposure, timer, resolution, and photo styles through movable widgets.

Alongside the Camera app update, Apple is also working on a more conversational version of Siri, a refreshed system interface, and changes across apps such as Safari, Weather, and Image Playground. Apple is expected to preview many of these changes during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, scheduled to take place from June 8 to June 12.

Camera app customisation

According to the report, Apple is redesigning the Camera app to allow users to decide which controls appear on screen and where they are positioned. Features such as flash, exposure, timer, resolution, and photo styles could reportedly appear as movable widgets within the interface.

Bloomberg reported that users may be able to switch between the current default controls and a more advanced layout focused on professional photography. Different camera modes are also expected to get separate widget arrangements. Apple is reportedly working on a new “Add Widgets” tray that slides up from the bottom of the app.

Apple is also said to be moving the control toggle from the top-right corner of the interface to a new location beside the shutter button. The report further stated that the advanced tray in Photo mode may include controls for depth-of-field and exposure, while widgets could be grouped under categories such as “basic,” “manual,” and “settings.” Users may also be able to replace controls for the timer and photo styles, while new grid and level options are reportedly being added directly into the Camera app.is also said to be moving the control toggle from the top-right corner of the interface to a new location beside the shutter button.

The redesigned Camera app may also introduce a dedicated Siri-powered Visual Intelligence mode. This could help users identify objects, translate text, and use AI-based visual tools directly inside the camera interface. According to earlier reports, Apple is working on integrating this feature alongside existing modes such as Photo and Video, allowing quicker access to visual AI functions without opening separate apps or menus.

Siri enhancement

The report claims that Siri is being redesigned into a more advanced AI assistant capable of supporting natural back-and-forth conversations. Rather than working mainly as a traditional voice assistant, Siri could evolve into an always-active AI system that understands personal context and performs tasks across apps.

Apple has also partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem, which could support the next stage of Siri’s development. As a result, Apple could introduce a more conversational, chatbot-style Siri with improved voice and text responses, along with deeper app and system-level integration.

According to the report, Apple is also redesigning Siri’s interface to resemble chatbot platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini. Bloomberg reported that Siri interactions may appear through the Dynamic Island, while a new “Search or Ask” bar could combine traditional system search with AI-powered assistance. When users activate Siri using the wake word or power button, a large pill-shaped Siri animation is said to appear at the top centre of the iPhone display.

The report further stated that users may be able to swipe down a transparent results card to enter a chatbot-style conversation view that resembles a text message thread. This interface could include mini app cards displaying information such as weather updates, appointments, and notes.

The “Search or Ask” interface is reportedly similar to Spotlight Search but may deliver more advanced results and deeper app-based information. Users could also switch between Siri and third-party AI tools such as ChatGPT or Gemini directly from the search bar.

Additionally, the report claims Siri may gain AI-powered web search capabilities for answering general knowledge queries with summaries, images, and detailed responses. Inside the Siri app and chatbot interface, users may also see a “+” button for uploading images and documents, along with an “Ask Siri” text field and a microphone button for voice input.

Siri delay timeline

Apple’s upcoming Siri upgrade has seen multiple delays over the past year. The AI-powered features were first shown at WWDC 2024 and were initially expected to roll out by March 2025. However, Apple later said the timeline slipped due to performance and reliability concerns.

According to reports, the release window was then pushed to around iOS 26.4 in 2026. But a later update from Bloomberg suggested that the rollout has been delayed again, with features now expected in the iOS 27 cycle.

Safari, Weather and Image Playground changes

Apple is also reportedly planning design updates for several built-in apps with iOS 27. Safari is reportedly getting a simplified start page with dedicated tabs for favourites, bookmarks, reading lists, and browsing history to make navigation easier.

The Weather app is also said to be receiving minor interface changes, including a new “Conditions” panel that could allow users to quickly switch between weather details such as temperature, rain, and wind directly from the main screen instead of opening separate sections.

ALSO READ: Google to make you wait for 10-seconds before opening any distracting apps Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly redesigning Image Playground, its AI image-generation app. The updated interface may feature more rounded image previews, a simpler “+” button for creating new images, and a cleaner editing layout with fewer controls. It is also suggested that Apple could introduce a new “describe a change” option for editing generated images using text prompts. The company is additionally said to be testing upgraded AI models to make generated images appear more realistic.

System changes

According to the report, Apple is also planning several interface refinements across iOS 27 and macOS 27. The company is reportedly redesigning the bottom tab bar in apps such as Podcasts, TV, Music, Health, and News by integrating the search option alongside other navigation tabs instead of keeping it separated on the right side. Apple had already introduced a similar change in the App Store with iOS 26.4.

The report also suggests that iOS 27 may introduce new keyboard animations, where keys slide up smoothly from the bottom of the screen when the on-screen keyboard is activated. Apple is also said to be adding redo and undo options while customising the home screen for users to rearrange app icons and widgets.