LinkedIn will use your profile data to train its AI model: How to opt out

Starting November 3, LinkedIn will use member profiles for AI training by default; users who don't want their data included must manually opt out

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

LinkedIn is expanding its AI training program. Beginning November 3, 2025, the platform will start using member profiles in certain regions to help train its generative AI systems. Previously, this was limited to the US and a few other markets. The update was shared through LinkedIn’s Generative AI FAQ page, similar to its original announcement in 2024. The policy remains the same: member profiles can be used to refine LinkedIn’s AI models unless users decide to opt out.
 
This setting is switched on by default, so members who don’t want their information used for AI training must manually turn it off. Accounts belonging to users under 18 will not be included.
 
 
According to LinkedIn’s FAQ, the following types of data may be collected:
  • Your account information
  • Your name
  • Email address
  • Login 
  • Two-step verification information
  • Payment information (for paid Services)
  • Subscription information
  • Member-chosen language. 
Alongside this, LinkedIn may also use data related to services, such as IP address, device ID, user agent, location data, browser type, version, operating system, platform, and other identifiers gathered through cookies and similar technologies. 

How to opt out of LinkedIn’s AI training

On the website:

  • Go to LinkedIn and log in to your profile. 
  • Click your profile picture and select Settings and Privacy.
  • In the left margin, select Data privacy.
  • Click Data for Generative AI Improvement.
  • Toggle it off. 

On the mobile app

  • Open the LinkedIn app and log in. 
  • Tap your profile picture in the top corner, then select Settings.
  • Select Data privacy.
  • Find and tap on Data for Generative AI Improvement.
  • Toggle it off. 
Once disabled, LinkedIn will stop using your profile information for AI training. However, any data collected before the change may still remain in the system. To request deletion of earlier data, users need to submit a Data Processing Objection Form. 
 
Over the past year, multiple social media platforms have adopted similar approaches. Meta started using posts from Facebook and Instagram for AI training in mid-2024, while X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the same later that year.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

