YouTube increases prices across all premium plans in India: Check new rates

YouTube has announced a price hike for its Premium plans in India, impacting Individual, Family, and Student subscriptions. The revised rates, effective immediately, see significant increases

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube has revised the pricing for its premium plans in India. The new prices for YouTube Premium reflect an increase across all plans, including Individual, Family, and Student subscriptions. The updated rates are now in effect, and new subscribers must pay according to the revised pricing for their chosen plan.

Existing YouTube Premium subscribers are reportedly receiving notifications and emails about the price change. Subscribers need to agree to the new rates to continue with their subscription.
YouTube Premium provides benefits over the free tier, including ad-free streaming on both YouTube and YouTube Music, high-bitrate streaming at 1080p resolution, background playback, and access to exclusive content.
YouTube Premium: New pricing

The most significant increase is seen in the Family Plan, which offers YouTube Premium to up to five members of the same household. The Family Plan price has risen from Rs 189 per month to Rs 299 per month. Prices for Student and Individual Plans have also increased. The Student Plan, previously Rs 79 per month, is now Rs 89 per month. The Individual Plan (one month) now costs Rs 159, up from Rs 139. Below is a complete list of the revised prices:
Student Plan (Monthly)
Old Price: Rs 79
New Price: Rs 89

Family Plan (Monthly)
Old Price: Rs 189
New Price: Rs 299

Individual Plan (One Month)
Old Price: Rs 139
New Price: Rs 159

Individual Plan (Recurring Monthly)
Old Price: Rs 129
New Price: Rs 149

Individual Plan (Three Months)
Old Price: Rs 399
New Price: Rs 459

Individual Plan (Twelve Months)
Old Price: Rs 1,290
New Price: Rs 1,490

Topics : YouTube YouTube India video streaming

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

