YouTube increases prices across all premium plans in India: Check new rates

YouTube has revised the pricing for its premium plans in India. The new prices for YouTube Premium reflect an increase across all plans, including Individual, Family, and Student subscriptions. The updated rates are now in effect, and new subscribers must pay according to the revised pricing for their chosen plan.

Existing YouTube Premium subscribers are reportedly receiving notifications and emails about the price change. Subscribers need to agree to the new rates to continue with their subscription.

YouTube Premium provides benefits over the free tier, including ad-free streaming on both YouTube and YouTube Music, high-bitrate streaming at 1080p resolution, background playback, and access to exclusive content.