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Zoho invests ₹70 crore in ONDC to support sovereign tech development

Zoho has invested ₹70 crore in ONDC to boost sovereign digital infrastructure and expand MSME access to open e-commerce networks

Zoho

Zoho said that through its finance suite of applications such as Vikra (seller app on the ONDC Network), Zoho ERP, Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory and Zoho Commerce, it has been promoting digitisation among MSMEs, helping them connect to India’s market th

Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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Software-as-a-service major Zoho on Thursday said it has invested ₹70 crore in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
 
The Chennai-headquartered firm said it has invested in the government-backed e-commerce platform to support the development of sovereign technology within the country. The company added that the investment strengthens its commitment to making technology more accessible and inclusive for businesses of all types and sizes.
 
“India’s economy depends heavily on MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), yet they face challenges on all fronts — from limited market access to structural constraints imposed by conventional digital platforms that rarely align with their unique needs. ONDC, which is an excellent initiative, gives power back to MSMEs, enabling them to expand their customer reach and achieve sustainable growth,” said Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, chief executive officer of Zoho Payment Technologies and global head of Finance and Operations BU, Zoho.
 
 
Iswaran added that, with ONDC, Zoho shares its philosophy of building sovereign technology to champion accessibility, flexibility and inclusion for businesses of every size. He also highlighted the role of the private sector, saying the sector must play its part in nation-building.
 
Zoho said that through its finance suite of applications such as Vikra (seller app on the ONDC Network), Zoho ERP, Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory and Zoho Commerce, it has been promoting digitisation among MSMEs, helping them connect to India’s market through the ONDC Network.

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ONDC is building open digital rails to democratise commerce in India by enabling interoperability, inclusivity and efficiency across sectors. With 218 million transactions enabled in FY26, ONDC is aiming to expand its impact by building foundational digital infrastructure for its next phase of growth.
 
Incorporated on December 30, 2021, ONDC is part of an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
   

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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