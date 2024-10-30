Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / MacBook Pro, powered by M4 Max, could be next from Apple: What to expect

MacBook Pro, powered by M4 Max, could be next from Apple: What to expect

Apple's next MacBook Pro may feature the M4 Max chip, offering enhanced performance and faster connectivity with Thunderbolt 5 support

MacBook Pro M3

MacBook Pro M3 Photo: Apple

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the launch of the M4 iMac and a redesigned Mac mini model with the M4 Pro chip option, Apple is anticipated to introduce the M4 Max chip with its next-generation MacBook Pro model. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple accidentally posted the icon image of the M4 Max chip on its website, which has since been removed. This suggests that Apple may launch the new M4 MacBook Pro models soon, having released new Macs on consecutive days this week.
 
MacBook Pro with M4 Max: What to expect
 
The standard M4 chip for Mac features up to a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, supporting a minimum of 16GB unified memory. The M4 Pro chip, launched alongside the new Mac mini on October 29, offers a significant performance boost with more cores. The M4 Pro chip includes up to a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine (NPU), and supports up to 64GB unified memory. Additionally, it provides Thunderbolt 5 support for faster data transfer speeds than Thunderbolt 4.
 
While specific details on the configuration of the M4 Max chip remain limited, it is expected to deliver more performance than the M4 Pro chip while adding Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

More From This Section

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 series debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Check specifications

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

Open AI

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

Google, Alphabet

Alphabet Inc beats sales estimates in Q3 results on Google Cloud growth

google, google logo

Google changes functioning of local services ads; could affect millions

 
Regarding the MacBook Pro itself, it will likely come with a minimum of 16GB RAM, which has been standard for all new Macs with the M4 chip. Although Apple offers an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU configuration for the base M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro is expected to start with a 10-core configuration.
The base variants of the new MacBook Pro with the M4 chip are expected to include three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while higher-end models with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are anticipated to feature Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. In addition to performance and connectivity enhancements, the base-level MacBook Pro is expected to be available in a Space Black colour option.

Also Read

Apple Mac mini with M4

Apple launches Mac mini with smaller footprint, powered by M4 and M4 Pro

Apple Mac mini

Mac mini to debut with Apple M4 Pro chip, Mac Studio-like design: Report

Apple's Greg Joswiak on X

Apple Intelligence could roll out today, Mac announcements expected too

Apple's Greg Joswiak on X

Apple to make multiple Mac-related announcements next week: What to expect

Window tiling on macOS Sequoia

Apple brings popular Windows feature to Macs with macOS Sequoia: Know more

Topics : Apple MacBook Pro Apple Apple India Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon