Galaxy Buds4 Pro review: High-quality earbuds that favour Samsung devices

Premium wireless earbuds have reached a point where most of them get the basics right. You expect good sound, reliable connectivity, and a familiar set of features like active noise cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro follow that same approach, but its ecosystem features are what make them standout.

I have been using the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro alongside the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro, as well as the Google Pixel 10a, to see what the experience is like across devices. Here is what I found:

Design and comfort

Samsung sticks with a stem-style design here. The finish is clean and minimal, with subtle metallic accents that make the earbuds feel a bit more refined without trying too hard.

The charging case continues with a compact form factor and a transparent lid, which gives it a slightly distinctive look while still keeping things practical. It’s small enough to carry around easily, whether in a pocket or a bag.

Comfort is one of the stronger aspects here. The earbuds are lightweight and sit securely in the ear, making them easy to use for long listening sessions. I didn’t face any major issues with fit during everyday use, though like most in-ear designs, the seal can vary depending on ear shape. The good thing is that you do get multiple ear tip sizes in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro also get an IP57 rating, which adds better protection against dust and water. That makes them more reliable for workouts or outdoor use without worrying too much about durability.

Controls are handled through a combination of squeeze and swipe gestures on the stem. They work well once you get used to them, though there is a slight learning curve initially.

Sound quality and audio performance

Sound quality is easily the strongest aspect of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Samsung uses a dual-driver setup here, combining an 11mm woofer with a dedicated tweeter, which results in a sound that feels full and layered.

The tuning leans slightly towards a bass-forward profile rather than a strictly neutral one. That said, the bass is deep and punchy, adding weight to tracks without overpowering the rest of the mix. At the same time, vocals come through cleanly, and instruments feel well separated, which helps in tracks with multiple layers. There’s also a noticeable sense of space in the soundstage, making the listening experience feel more immersive.

High frequencies are crisp, though they can occasionally feel a bit sharp depending on the track. The midrange is balanced, but not overly forward, which means vocals don’t dominate the mix but still remain clear.

Audio features and noise control

Samsung has included a wide range of audio features, and most of them add practical value rather than feeling like checkboxes.

Active Noise Cancellation works well for everyday use. It effectively reduces consistent background noise like fans, traffic, or air conditioning, making it easier to focus on music or calls. However, it’s not the strongest in the segment—sudden or higher-pitched sounds can still come through.

Ambient mode feels natural enough for staying aware of your surroundings, though it doesn’t fully match something like the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, which still feels more natural in comparison.

There’s also adaptive noise control, which switches between ANC and ambient modes automatically. It works reasonably well in predictable scenarios, but can feel slightly inconsistent when the environment changes quickly.

Features like 360 Audio with head tracking are also present, adding a sense of spatial depth for supported content. While head tracking isn’t as precise as what you get on premium headphones, it still does a solid job compared to most wireless earbuds in this category.

The equaliser is fairly basic, but it’s easy to use and tweak, even for casual listeners.

There are also a few additional features that didn’t come into play often during my use, but could be useful in specific scenarios. These include Loudness normalisation, Super Wideband speech for calls, and a gaming mode for lower latency.

Samsung ecosystem features

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are clearly designed with Samsung users in mind. Pairing with a Galaxy smartphone is quick and seamless. Opening the case brings up an instant connection prompt, and once paired, switching between compatible Samsung devices feels smooth and reliable.

There are also several ecosystem-specific features that enhance usability. You can access controls directly through system settings, use features like 360 Audio, and take advantage of tools like Live Translate on devices like the Galaxy S-series flagships.

One feature that stood out in daily use is head gesture controls. Being able to nod to accept calls or shake your head to reject them adds a layer of convenience, especially when your hands are occupied.

Most of these features are tied to Samsung devices, so it should be noted that if you’re using another Android phone, the experience becomes more limited, and some of the standout features are no longer available.

Connectivity and codecs

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro support Bluetooth 6.1, which enables Bluetooth LE Audio. The buds use the LC3 codec when audio is transmitted over LE Audio, though availability may vary depending on the paired device.

Apart from LC3 support, other supported codecs include SBC, AAC, and Samsung’s Seamless Codec (SSC). The SSC enables high-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/96kHz, but only when paired with compatible Galaxy devices.

In regular use, connectivity remains stable with minimal dropouts, and pairing is quick.

However, the lack of Bluetooth multipoint is noticeable. While Samsung offers Auto Switch between its own devices, you can’t seamlessly connect to multiple devices across different platforms at the same time, which limits flexibility.

Call quality

The earbuds use a multi-microphone setup with AI-based noise reduction, and in real-world use, voices come through clearly even in moderately noisy environments. Background noise is handled well without making voices sound overly processed, which makes these suitable for both casual calls and work meetings.

Battery and charging

Battery life on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is good, but not class-leading. You get around six hours of playback with active noise cancellation enabled, and up to seven hours with ANC turned off. With the charging case, total usage extends to roughly 26–30 hours, depending on how you use them.

In day-to-day use, this translates to dependable battery life that can comfortably last through commutes, work sessions, and travel.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro deliver a refined and well-rounded experience, especially when it comes to sound quality and everyday usability. The audio performance is engaging, the feature set is comprehensive, and the overall experience feels polished.

However, the full value of these earbuds depends heavily on being part of Samsung’s ecosystem. Many of the standout features, including high-resolution audio and seamless connectivity, are tied to Galaxy devices.

If you are already using a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro make a strong case as a complete and convenient pair of premium earbuds. But if you’re not, they still perform well, but they just don’t feel as fully realised.