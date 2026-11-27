Vivo has gone a step further by offering optional teleconverter attachments to extend its imaging capabilities. Having spent some time with the device, its design, in-hand feel and display have made a good first impression. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is not a smartphone that blends into the crowd. From its large circular camera module to its sizeable display, the device makes its intentions clear. It is designed for users who place photography high on their list of priorities, andhas gone a step further by offering optional teleconverter attachments to extend its imaging capabilities. Having spent some time with the device, its design, in-hand feel and display have made a good first impression.

Starting with the design, the Vivo X500 Pro Max retains the circular camera arrangement seen on its predecessor. However, the company has made some changes to the rear panel. The upper portion of the glass back, which houses the camera module, is slightly raised and slopes gently into the rest of the panel. This gives the phone a distinctive appearance without making the camera housing feel like an entirely separate component.

The aluminium frame adds to the construction, while the glass back has a smooth finish with a subtle pattern. It does attract fingerprints, though. The phone is available in Apex Orange and Eternal Black colour options, with different finishes on the rear panel.

Despite its sizeable camera hardware, the X500 Pro Max measures between 7.95mm and 8.12mm in thickness, depending on the colour variant, and weighs 225g or 229g. It is not a lightweight smartphone, but the weight distribution makes it reasonably comfortable to hold. The index finger naturally rests below the camera module, which also helps when holding the phone in landscape orientation for photography. However, its large footprint means two-handed operation is often more convenient.

The camera system is where Vivo wants the X500 Pro Max to distinguish itself. The phone features a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera. The latter has an 85mm equivalent focal length and is the centrepiece of the setup.

Vivo is also offering optional teleconverter attachments to extend the phone's photography capabilities. The range includes a 200mm equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 and a 400mm equivalent Gen 2 Ultra. There is also an Imaging Grip Kit with a physical shutter button and zoom dial. Together, these accessories make the phone resemble a compact camera setup and are aimed at users interested in wildlife and long-distance photography.

Moving to the front, the X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch 2K ZEISS Master Color AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel has narrow, symmetrical bezels and a flat design, while a small punch-hole houses the front camera. The screen looks sharp, with deep blacks and vibrant colours.

The LTPO panel can dynamically switch its refresh rate between 1Hz and 144Hz, depending on the content. Vivo claims peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, while the high-brightness mode is rated at 2,000 nits. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, while an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is embedded underneath.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max makes a good first impression with its design, in-hand feel and AMOLED display. The teleconverter attachments also give it a different proposition from conventional flagship smartphones. However, their usefulness and the extent to which they improve the photography experience need closer examination.

There is still more to assess, including camera performance across different conditions, processing capabilities, software and battery life. The full review of the Vivo X500 Pro Max will be out soon.

Vivo X500 Pro Max: Price and availability

The smartphone is available for pre-booking in India, with open sales scheduled to begin on December 3.

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 179,999

Accessories available for separate purchase:

400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra: Rs 27,999

200 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2: Rs 15,999

Imaging Grip Kit: Rs 11,999

Phone Strap: Rs 2,699

Magnetic Case: Rs 1,499 (X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro)

Customers can also get the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max with the Photography Kit at Rs 229,999. It includes the smartphone, a 200mm equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, a 400mm equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra and a shoulder strap.