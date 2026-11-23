Global tech giant Google on Monday announced an expanded initiative, Momentum, to deepen its engagement with India’s startup ecosystem. The initiative brings together its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, engineering expertise, cloud infrastructure and global platforms to help domestic firms develop products, acquire customers and scale operations. “Momentum is our commitment to bring more of Google to Indian founders across that journey, from technology and engineering support to trusted deployment, customers and scale, while continuing to invest in the talent, infrastructure and ecosystem around them,” the company said in an online blog. The initiative builds on Google’s Startup Accelerator programmes in India and aims to support founders across different stages of growth, from product development and technology deployment to commercial readiness and access to new markets.

Highlighting the role of AI in startup innovation, Google cited health-tech firm AiSteth, which has screened more than 160,000 patients across over 20 states using AI-powered cardiac screening. Through Google’s AI First accelerator programme, the company developed an offline-capable, encrypted product and is using Gemini, MedGemma and Gemma models for clinical summaries and medical training.

Legal-tech startup SpotDraft has integrated Gemini into its contract management workflows, reducing latency by 70 per cent and processing costs by 80 per cent. Meanwhile, VideoSDK, which builds real-time conversational AI agents, reported a 25 per cent improvement in response quality and a nearly 40 per cent reduction in infrastructure costs after scaling on Google Cloud.

Shunya Labs, which develops enterprise AI solutions across voice and language models, supports more than 200 languages and dialects. Bengaluru-based ZenteiQ, spun out of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), is developing small, offline-ready AI models for edge devices and has been selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build indigenous foundation models across English and 10 Indian languages.

Google said its support would also extend to customer acquisition and market expansion. It cited Phot.ai as an example of a startup using its image-generation technology, Google Cloud infrastructure and advertising expertise to scale its business.

The company added it would continue contributing technology, research and infrastructure to help Indian founders build globally competitive businesses.