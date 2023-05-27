close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pak govt cancels diplomatic passports of 9 PTI leaders, launches crackdown

Moreover, the diplomatic passport of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, an ally of the Imran Khan-led party, has also been suspended

IANS Islamabad
Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government in Islamabad has cancelled the diplomatic passports of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

The PTI leaders are Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Pervaiz Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Aun Abbas, Zartaj Gul and Ali Muhammad Khan, Samaa TV reported.

Moreover, the diplomatic passport of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, an ally of the Imran Khan-led party, has also been suspended.

The government has launched an intensive crackdown on the PTI, detaining several of its leaders and supporters over the violence and arson perpetrated on May 9 following the arrest of Khan.

Since then, dozens of PTI leaders have quit the party, and politics altogether.

--IANS

Also Read

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Iconic Beirut museum reopens 3 years after massive damage from port blast

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31

Twitter Spaces team cut down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

Tesla Model Y becomes 1st EV to earn world's best-selling car tag

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan PTI Passport

First Published: May 27 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Know your minister: A look at 24 MLAs sworn-in to Karnataka cabinet today

Congress
5 min read

Pharma sector should focus on quality. affordable manufacturing: Mandaviya

Mansukh L Mandaviya
2 min read

Kerala proud to have the distinction of being the least corrupt state: CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2 min read

CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meeting is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

BJP
2 min read

Kharge, Kejriwal booked over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Most Popular

US consumer spending beats expectations in April; inflation picks up

united states
3 min read

China braces for next wave of Covid-19 infections, peak in June: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Big Tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity: Elon Musk

Elon Musk
2 min read

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff, how close is the race?

Istanbul
2 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink says it has US FDA approval for human trials

Neuralink
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon