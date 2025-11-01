Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 2 United Airlines planes collide at LaGuardia amid US govt shutdown delays

2 United Airlines planes collide at LaGuardia amid US govt shutdown delays

No injuries reported; one of the planes had just arrived from Orlando, Florida, and was turning toward its gate when it accidentally clipped the tail of another United aircraft waiting to take off

united airlines

The incident occurred as airports across the United States were already dealing with major delays caused by severe weather and staffing shortages due to the ongoing government shutdown. Photo: X/@united

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two United Airlines planes made contact on the ground at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Friday, the New York Post reported. A total of 328 passengers and 15 crew members were onboard the two aircraft, but no injuries were reported.
 
One of the planes had just arrived from Orlando, Florida, and was turning toward its gate when it accidentally clipped the tail of another United aircraft waiting to take off for Houston. The Houston-bound plane was stationary at the time of the incident. Shortly after, both planes returned to the gate, and all passengers disembarked safely.

Airports struggling across US

The incident occurred as airports across the United States were already dealing with major delays caused by severe weather and staffing shortages due to the ongoing government shutdown.
 
 
At LaGuardia, average ground delays exceeded two hours, with some flights waiting up to five. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through midnight.
 
Across the country, airports continue to face similar problems due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. According to the report, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that if the shutdown extends into November and the holiday season, unpaid controllers may be forced to take second jobs, potentially causing widespread disruptions.

A month into US government shutdown

As of Saturday, the US government has been shut down for 31 days. The impasse stemmed from a budget standoff between Republicans and Democrats, each blaming the other for the failure to extend federal funding.
 
Democrats are pushing for a short-term funding extension to include healthcare tax credits that help keep insurance costs lower for 24 million Americans. Republicans, on the other hand, favour a longer extension until November but want to debate healthcare measures separately.

More From This Section

Chinese Tiangong Space Station, China Space Station, Chinese Space Station

China's Shenzhou 21 docks with space station in 3.5 hrs, sets speed record

Pentagon

New Pentagon policy undercuts trans troops' ability to ask to stay in army

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

'Prevent world from returning to law of jungle': Xi warns against bullying

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentina's chief of staff resigns after Milei's win, cabinet shifts likely

Israel hands over bodies of 30 Palestinians as ceasefire deal edges forward

Israel hands over bodies of 30 Palestinians as ceasefire deal edges forward

Topics : United Airlines New York US government US govt shutdown US government shutdown BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon