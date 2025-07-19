Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tourist boat capsizes during thunderstorm in Vietnam; 34 dead; 8 missing

Tourist boat capsizes during thunderstorm in Vietnam; 34 dead; 8 missing

Rescue workers saved 11 people, and recovered the dead near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said. Twenty-three people remain missing

Thunderstorm, New Delhi Thunderstorm

Authorities had earlier reported that 12 people had been rescued, but later revised the figure to 11. | (Photo: PTI)

AP Ha Long Bay (Vietnam)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A boat carrying tourists capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon during a sightseeing excursion, killing 34 people, state media reported. Eight others remain missing.

The Wonder Sea boat was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members all of them Vietnamese during the tour of Ha Long Bay, a popular destination for visitors, according to the reports.

Rescue workers saved 11 people, and recovered the dead near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said. Twenty-three people remain missing.

Authorities had earlier reported that 12 people had been rescued, but later revised the figure to 11.

The boat turned upside down because of strong winds, the newspaper said. A 14-year-old boy was among the survivors, and he was rescued four hours after being trapped in the overturned hull.

 

The newspaper said that most of the passengers were tourists, including about 20 children, from Hanoi, the country's capital.

A tropical storm is also moving toward the area. A national weather forecast said that Storm Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam's northern region, including Ha Long Bay's coast next week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

