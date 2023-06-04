close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

34 years of Tiananmen Square massacre: US says will support human rights

On the 34th anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre, the United States said that it will continue to support human rights and fundamental freedoms in China and around the world

ANI US
China

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the 34th anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre, the United States said that it will continue to support human rights and fundamental freedoms in China and around the world.

The US State Department marked the anniversary of the suppression by issuing a statement, calling on the Chinese Communist Party to end the alleged harassment of those who took part in the protests and to fully account for those killed, detained or missing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Tomorrow, we observe the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. On June 4th, 1989, the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) sent tanks into Tiananmen Square to brutally repress peaceful Chinese pro-democracy protesters and bystanders alike", according to an official statement.

He added that the victims' bravery would not be forgotten and would continue to inspire advocates for these principles around the world.

"The United States will continue advocating for people's human rights and fundamental freedoms in China and around the world," Blinken said.

The establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the US and China in 1979, together with Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping's economic reforms, inaugurated a decade of vibrant cultural exchange and expanding economic ties between the two countries, the State Department said in an official release.

Also Read

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award

UN economic body accredits 9 human rights, minority groups after US push

China's Communist Party holds memorial meeting for ex-President Jiang Zemin

HRCP raises concerns over disappearances, curbs on press in Balochistan

India-South Africa ties emotional, our freedom struggles intertwined: EAM

Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office for third term as president

LIVE news: Joe Biden says he is 'heartbroken' by train crash in India

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default

Twitter exec responsible for content safety resigns after Musk criticism

However, the Chinese government's violent suppression of demonstrations in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, cooled the US-Chinese relations considerably.

The demonstrations started on April 15, 1989 when Chinese students gathered in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, where many student and mass demonstrations had taken place since the early 20th century, to mark the death of the popular pro-reform Chinese leader Hu Yaobang.

"The demonstration became a forum to protest corruption and inflation, and call for broader political and economic reforms to build on the reforms that had already transformed China considerably in the post-Mao era," the release added.

On June 3 and 4, the People's Liberation Army stormed the square with tanks, crushing the protests with terrible human costs. Estimates of the numbers killed vary. The Chinese Communist Party stated that the injuries exceeded 3,000 and over 200 individuals, including 36 university students, were killed that night.

Later, then President George HW Bush denounced the actions in Tiananmen Square and suspended military sales as well as high-level exchanges with Chinese officials, according to the State Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States China

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Sri Lanka President mourns loss of lives in Odisha 3-trains accident

Odisha train crash
1 min read

34 years of Tiananmen Square massacre: US says will support human rights

China
2 min read

Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office for third term as president

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President
1 min read

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin's visit to India to begin on Sunday

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin
3 min read

Restoration work ongoing at war footing at Odisha accident site: Railways

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Most Popular

From a scrappy underdog to overnight AI success: Inside Nvidia's 30-yr ride

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

LIVE: Odisha train mishap toll 288; 'stringent action for guilty', says PM

Odisha triple train crash
2 min read

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default

US President Joe Biden
4 min read

LIVE news: Joe Biden says he is 'heartbroken' by train crash in India

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon