Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

4 survivors of Russian plane crash in Afghanistan in 'good health': Taliban

Video footage released by Mujahid's office showed the four men, some of whom had bruising visible on their faces and one with blood stains on his clothes, stepping off a helicopter with Taliban

dgca, plane crash

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four survivors of a crash in northern Afghanistan of a charter plane on its way to Moscow were in good health, the Taliban administration said on Monday.
 
It also said that the bodies of two passengers killed in the accident were being moved to the Afghan capital from the remote crash site.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday the plane with six people thought to be on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday night and Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash in mountainous Badakhshan province.
"Four people from the crashed plane in Badakhshan were transferred to Kabul, the medical and rescue teams of the Ministry of Aviation and the Ministry of Defence have provided them with first aid," Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.
 
Video footage released by Mujahid's office showed the four men, some of whom had bruising visible on their faces and one with blood stains on his clothes, stepping off a helicopter with Taliban officials clad in winter jackets.
 
The video showed an unnamed Taliban official saying the health of the survivors was good.
 
"Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) last night we found that place (the crash site), a total of six people were in the plane, four of them are alive and two are dead," he said, adding that the bodies had been transferred to the northern provincial city of Fayzabad and were being brought to Kabul.

The flight that crashed had been carrying out a private medical evacuation from Thailand's Pattaya, a popular tourist destination for Russians, to Moscow, Russian state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian embassy in Bangkok.
 
About 25 minutes before the plane vanished from radar screens, the pilot warned that fuel was running low and that the plane would try to land at an airport in Tajikistan, Russian news outlet SHOT reported, citing an unnamed source.
 

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Playing 11: Jaiswal not playing in Mohali

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Playing 11: Kohli and Jaiswal back for IND

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Playing 11: India make 3 changes in their XI

Netanyahu to Gaza hostage families: Hamas has not made a solid deal offer

China overtaking European Union in research related to clean-energy: Study

Iran is 'directly involved' in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks, says US

Humans still cheaper than AI in vast majority of jobs, finds MIT study

Ram temple inauguration indicative of growing majoritarianism in India: Pak

Topics : Taliban plane crash Afghanistan Russia Moscow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon