Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Abu Dhabi hosts oil summit as Opec+ halts production hikes planned for 2026

Abu Dhabi hosts oil summit as Opec+ halts production hikes planned for 2026

The Opec+ decision comes as both the United States and the United Kingdom implemented new oil sanctions targeting Russia over its war on Ukraine

Abu Dhabi, UAE

The UAE has maintained close ties to Russia despite the war. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Abu Dhabi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Abu Dhabi hosts a major oil summit Monday, hours after the Opec+ cartel and its allies said it would halt further production increases planned in the first quarter of 2026 over concerns of too much supply in the market.

The Opec+ decision comes as both the United States and the United Kingdom implemented new oil sanctions targeting Russia over its war on Ukraine. Those sanctions targets included Rosneft and the Russian oil company Lukoil, whose red-and-white logo hung over the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the Emirati capital as a major sponsor of the event.

The UAE has maintained close ties to Russia despite the war, but has served as a key interlocutor between Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate prisoner exchanges.

 

On Sunday, Opec+ met and decided to increase its production by an additional 1,37,000 barrels of oil beginning in December. However, it said other adjustments planned in January, February and March of next year would be paused due to seasonality.

Opec+ includes the core members of the cartel, as well as nations outside of the group led by Russia.

Also Read

opec

OPEC+ set to agree on another modest increase in crude oil output targets

oil, oil production

Opec+ weighs small oil output hike for December ahead of key meet

oil trade

Oil prices to trade in $56-$63 range in coming weeks, says analyst

Oil price, oil, crude oil, oil container, oil export

Crude oil to see short-term bullish momentum; check strategy, key levels

oil sector

Crude oil prices headed for $50 amid supply glut in 2026, says analyst

Benchmark Brent crude sold Monday around USD 65 a barrel, down from a post-COVID high of some USD 115 a barrel after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It had fallen to USD 60 a barrel in recent days over concerns that the market had too much production.

Yes, Opec+ is blinking, but it's a calculated move, said Jorge Len, the head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy. Sanctions on Russian producers have injected a new layer of uncertainty into supply forecasts, and the group knows that overproducing now could backfire later. By pausing, Opec+ is protecting prices, projecting unity, and buying time to see how sanctions play out on Russian barrels.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's administration continues to push for more production in America. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, a former Republican governor of North Dakota, was on hand for the Abu Dhabi oil summit on Monday.

Burgum chairs Trump's National Energy Dominance Council. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the US, a key economic and political indicator in the country, stood at USD 3.03 on Monday.

The oil conference, known by the acronym ADIPEC, comes after the UAE hosted the United Nations COP28 climate talks in 2023. Those talks ended with a call by nearly 200 countries to move away from planet-warming fossil fuels the first time the conference made that crucial pledge.

But the UAE as a whole still plans to increase its production capacity of oil to 5 million barrels a day in the coming years as it pursues more clean energy at home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

At least 10 killed, 260 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

China, Chinese people, China ageing population

As China ages, inheritance transfers give rise to family disputes

Xiaomi

Pressure and burnout shadow Xiaomi's rapid pivot from smartphones to EVs

Donald Trump, Trump

A month into the shutdown: How US is coping with the funding deadlock

oil, Russian oil, crude oil

Russian crude finds fewer takers in China after hit from sanctions

Topics : OPEC output OPEC OPEC output cut Abu Dhabi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon