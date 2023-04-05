close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Airports should develop resilience strategy to mitigate climate risk: Study

Airports should conduct periodic vulnerability assessments and develop a resilience strategy as well as collaborate with insurers to mitigate climate risk, according to a study

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Airports should conduct periodic vulnerability assessments and develop a resilience strategy as well as collaborate with insurers to mitigate climate risk, according to a study.

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiated the global study on disaster resilience of airports and various airports were surveyed.

Airports which conduct periodic vulnerability assessments are anticipating lower impact on their organisation as compared to airports without a periodic assessment practice, it said, adding that airports should engage local and regional stakeholders for increasing airport resilience practices.

"Airports should conduct periodic vulnerability assessments and develop a resilience strategy," the study said.

Further, it noted that airports should move towards a more proactive approach rather than reactive towards hazard management and resilience planning. "Airports and insurers should collaborate to mitigate climate risk, this will be mutually beneficial."

The report is based on an online survey of airports across regions -- Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America & Caribbean, Middle East and North America.

A total of 111 airports gave their responses and the highest number of respondent airports were from the Indian subcontinent. As many as 25 airport stakeholders from Indian airports participated in the study.

Also Read

Meta 'optimistic and excited' about India, says Sandhya Devanathan

US Prez Joe Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine

IND vs NED Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

Self-publishing picks up among children, young adults; few go mainstream

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: India Predicted XI vs Netherlands at Sydney

Israel backs India's call for bringing 26/11 masterminds to justice

Strong structural reforms can help Bangladesh sustain growth: World Bank

World Bank projects massive decline in Pakistan's GDP growth to 0.4%

World can face nuclear World War III under Biden administration: Trump

Travel advisory issued against Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania

For the study, Netherlands Airports Consultants, a company of Royal HaskoningDHV (NACO), did a year-long research on behalf of CDRI.

"Across regions, airports expect extreme storms and winds, extreme precipitation, and third-party systems failures to result in partial infrastructural restrictions, flight delays, and indirect economic loss to airport partners.

"Each region displays a different ability to recover from climate and natural hazards. Notably, North America displays a slower ability to fully recover from extreme icing conditions, extreme storms and winds and geological hazards compared to Asia/Pacific and Europe," it noted.

CDRI is a global multi-stakeholder partnership and was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2019 UN Climate Change Summit.

Topics : Airports | aviation safety | Climate Change talks

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon