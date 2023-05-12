close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Akamai Tech lays off nearly 3% of global workforce impacting 300 workers

"This was a difficult decision, but it was necessary for us to prioritise investments in the areas with the greatest potential for future growth as we strive to deliver greater value for shareholders"

IANS New Delhi
layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Web services company Akamai Technologies is laying off nearly 3 per cent of its global workforce, as it focuses on highest growth areas and sustaining profitability.

According to reports, the layoffs are likely to impact about 300 employees.

The US-based internet company announced the layoffs during its financial results for the quarter that ended March 31.

"We are very focused on managing costs and deploying resources where they generate the best long-term returns. As one part of this effort, we plan to reduce our worldwide workforce by a little less than 3 per cent this quarter," said Tom Leighton, Co-Founder, CEO and Director.

"This was a difficult decision, but it was necessary for us to prioritise investments in the areas with the greatest potential for future growth as we strive to deliver greater value for shareholders," he told analysts.

The company did not provide either geographic or organisation-specific details of the workforce reduction.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

Need local AI models to improve Indian education system: Flipick Founder

Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE

As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India?

Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff

International Nurses Day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

European tour issues more fines for 26 players who competed for LIV

Microsoft to skip pay raises for salaried employees, including seniors

Pakistan authorities gear for Imran Khan's supporters at his court hearing

Son owes SoftBank $5.2 bn on side deals post losses at Vision Fund unit

During the first quarter, the company recorded a $45 million restructuring charge, primarily related to severance costs, along with facility-related charges as it continues to reduce its real estate footprint.

For the first quarter, Akamai reported $916 million in revenue, a 1 per cent increase over the year-ago quarter. The profit was $97 million, a 27 per cent drop.

"While this is a time of substantial macroeconomic uncertainty, I believe that it is also a time of great future opportunity for Akamai as we bring new security and compute capabilities to market and as we deploy Akamai Connected Cloud," said Leighton.

Last year, Akamai acquired Linode, an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform provider, for $900 million.

--IANS

na/svn/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : job cut Tech sector IT layoffs

First Published: May 12 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DoT declines Trai proposal to bring cloud services under its ambit

Employees want simple access to cloud applications as consumers: Study
2 min read

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid
3 min read

Zensar Technologies soars 10% to hit 52-week high on strong Q4 results

Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA
2 min read

Magicpin records multi-fold growth in daily orders on ONDC in 5 weeks

ONDC
2 min read

Speaker must decide on disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
3 min read

Pakistan faces another lost decade of recovery as army takes on Imran Khan

Pakistan
5 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon