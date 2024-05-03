Business Standard
All that is left for Pak Army is to 'murder me': Imran writes from prison

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician reiterated his previous assertion that if anything happens to him or his wife, General Asim Munir the Chief of Army Staff, will be responsible.

Press Trust of India London/Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has lamented the sorry state of affairs in the country where political leaders like him languish in jail and said all that is left for the powerful military leadership was to "murder" him.
In a column for the UK's Daily Telegraph' newspaper, penned from the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where he is being held for disputed corruption charges, the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician reiterated his previous assertion that if anything happens to him or his wife, General Asim Munir the Chief of Army Staff, will be responsible.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

