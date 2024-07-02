Business Standard
Alleging rocket attack on its territory, Israel hits Hamas sites in Gaza

Among the targets that were attacked were a weapons warehouse, apartments used as operations control centers and other terrorist infrastructures

Before the attacks, the IDF took precautionary measures and allowed civilians to evacuate the area in order to reduce as much as possible the harm to those not involved. | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that Israel Air Force fighter jets, in cooperation with the IDF's Southern Command, attacked during the night targets in the area within Gaza from which about 20 rocket launches were carried out last night towards the Israeli towns located near the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets that were attacked were a weapons warehouse, apartments used as operations control centers and other terrorist infrastructures.
Before the attacks, the IDF took precautionary measures and allowed civilians to evacuate the area in order to reduce as much as possible the harm to those not involved.
"The terrorist organization Hamas systematically violates international law while cynically exploiting the civilian population as a shield for terrorist acts against the State of Israel," said the IDF.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

