close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Amazon plans to hire 250,000 US workers for holiday shopping season

Its boost in hiring comes after it added 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery in the US

Amazon

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon said it plans to add 250,000 US workers for the holiday shopping season, 67 per cent more than the number of people it hired for the past two years, as it scrambles to expand next-day delivery for shoppers.
 
Its boost in hiring comes after it added 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery in the United States, and as it prepares for its expanded fall Prime Event, scheduled for Oct. 10-11.
 
Other US retailers are hiring fewer people in stores and warehouses this year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
 
Macy's said it would hire more than 38,000 full and part-time workers for the upcoming holiday season, a decline from the previous year.
 
US retail giant Walmart has not yet announced holiday hiring plans. However, it hired 40,000 seasonal workers in 2022.
 
Target on Tuesday said it would hire 100,000 employees for the holiday shopping season, flat year over year.

Target also plans to begin offering discounts in October.
 

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Companies looking to ramp up headcount in tech, innovation-led positions

Global debt hit record $307 trn in Q2 despite rising interest rate

HSBC hires eight former Credit Suisse bankers to global equities unit

Not trying to provoke: Trudeau after alleging India of killing Nijjar

Google tweaks ad auctions to hit revenue targets, as much as 5%: Exec

Retailers' hiring plans come against the backdrop of predictions that sales growth during the crucial holiday period in the United States could be just half of what it was last year due to higher prices, denting consumer spending and worries of a recession.
 
During Amazon's Prime Event, the e-commerce giant is encouraging its merchants to offer discounts, a strategy that could prompt some frugal shoppers to open their wallets and splurge on gifts well ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days.
 
Amazon's seasonal hiring includes full-time, part-time and seasonal fulfillment employees, it said.
 
New seasonal workers hired to pick, sort, pack and ship orders will get a sign-on bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000 in select locations, compared to associates who received $3,000 bonuses in 2022 and 2021 in some locations, it said.
 
Amazon said it will pay its seasonal workers $17 to $28 per hour on average depending on their jobs and locations, compared to the $19 hourly wage workers were offered last year.
 
The Seattle-based e-retailer said it will invest $1.3 billion for pay increases for fulfillment and transportation workers this year.
 
"A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years â€”likely more, including our annual wage investments," John Felton, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a statement.
 
Amazon earlier this year laid off 27,000 staffers, or about 9 per cent of its workforce, in its advertising, cloud computing and human resources departments following a string of tech lay offs.
Topics : Amazon United States holiday shopping

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon