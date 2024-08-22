Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel amid Gaza war

American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel amid Gaza war

Customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.

American Airlines

American Airlines is suspending flights to Israel through late March, extending a break in service. Image: Shutterstock

AP Fort Worth
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

American Airlines is suspending flights to Israel through late March, extending a break in service that started in the early days of the war in Gaza.
A spokesperson for the airline said Wednesday that customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The airline said flights to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv will be suspended through March 29. The airline updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend.
We will continue to work closely with our partner airlines to assist customers travelling between Israel and European cities with service to the US, the spokesperson said.
Delta Air Lines extended its suspension of Tel Aviv flights through September 30 from August 31. United Airlines has suspended service indefinitely.
All three airlines stopped flying to Israel shortly after the October 7 Hamas attack that started the war. Many other international airlines did the same, although some later resumed them.

More From This Section

Democratic National Convention, DNC, Bill Clinton, Tim Walz. Kamala Harris

Tim Walz, Bill Clinton headline DNC day 3, focus on 'fight for freedoms'

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI tech giants hide dirty energy with outdated carbon accounting rules

greece boat accident

UK to deploy officers, speed up returns in illegal migration crackdown

walmart

Walmart seeks to raise $3.74 bn in sale of JD.com stake, term sheet shows

milk factory amul mother dairy

China opens anti-subsidy probe into imported dairy products from EU

Germany's Lufthansa announced Monday that based on a current security analysis it would halt all flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, Beirut, Teheran and Erbil in Iraq through Monday.
About 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, died in the October 7 attack, which was followed by Israel's bombardment of Gaza. About 40,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry there. US attempts to broker a cease-fire agreement have been unsuccessful.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mike Whitaker, FAA, FAA administrator

FAA was too 'hands-off' in its oversight of Boeing, says agency head

Andhra Pradesh chemical factory blast

Toll rises to 14 in pharma company reactor blast at Andhra's Anakapalli

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Egypt skeptical of Gaza cease-fire proposal as more details emerge

Flood, Assam Flood

Hundreds displaced by floods in Tripura's Belonia, relief efforts underway

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli tank, drone strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza's Khan Younis

Topics : American Airlines israel Gaza Gaza conflict Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon