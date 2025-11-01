Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Andrew to get a six-figure payment, annual stipend from King Charles

Andrew to get a six-figure payment, annual stipend from King Charles

The relocation package is said to include a six-figure sum to cover moving costs, followed by a regular stipend several times larger than his £20,000-a-year navy pension

Prince Andrew

Despite losing his royal titles, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, but he no longer performs public duties and has no official royal role. Image: AP

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British King Charles III is preparing a financial package for his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the former Duke of York, to help him start a new life after being stripped of his royal titles and duties, according to a report by The Guardian.
 
Under the plan, Andrew will receive a large one-time payment and an annual allowance from the King’s personal funds. The money will help him move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for years, into a smaller private home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
 
According to the report, the relocation package is said to include a six-figure sum to cover moving costs, followed by a regular stipend several times larger than his £20,000-a-year navy pension. According to the report, the goal is to prevent the former prince from overspending and help him spend his life as a commoner. 
 
While talks between Andrew’s representatives and the King’s aides are still ongoing, the plan is expected to be finalised soon.
 
Andrew to vacate royal palace after Christmas

Also Read

uk attack, uk police, uk, manchester

Two dead in car and stabbing attack at UK's synagogue, suspect shot

Keir Starmer

Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

F-35 fighter jet

Stranded F-35 jet in Kerala may be dismantled, airlifted to UK soon: Report

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Prime Minister Starmer

In UK, a new English language test may challenge Indian migrantspremium

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

 
Andrew is expected to remain at the Royal Lodge until after Christmas before moving to Sandringham. Though the process of surrendering his long-term lease could take time, palace officials say the transition is moving “as quickly as practicable.”
 
Despite losing his royal titles, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, but he no longer performs public duties and has no official royal role.
 
Titles officially removed
 
Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had begun the formal process to remove Andrew’s titles, styles, and honours. This means Andrew can no longer use the titles 'Prince' or 'His Royal Highness.' He has also been removed from the official roll of the peerage, and the King will issue royal documents to make the decision permanent.
 
Why was Andrew removed?
 
Andrew’s removal stemmed from his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to media reports, Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s trafficking victims, accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Although Andrew denied the allegations, his reputation suffered heavily.
 
The King’s decision followed renewed public attention after Giuffre’s memoir, published earlier this year, repeated her claims. Palace insiders said the move was “necessary” to protect the monarchy’s reputation, even though Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing.
 
In a statement, the palace said: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse.” The British government also supported the King’s decision, calling it appropriate and sound.

More From This Section

Barack Obama, Obama, Barack

Obama to lead key rallies as Virginia, New Jersey gear up for polls

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada PM Carney apologises to Donald Trump for Ronald Reagan tariff ad

Rare earth minerals

US delegates discuss cooperation on critical minerals with Pak officials

gold

China ends gold tax break, raising consumer costs in key bullion market

united airlines

2 United Airlines planes collide at LaGuardia amid US govt shutdown delays

Topics : British government Royal Society Prince UK BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon