Home / World News / China ends gold tax break, raising consumer costs in key bullion market

China ends gold tax break, raising consumer costs in key bullion market

The rule covers investment products like high-purity gold bars and ingots, as well as coins approved by the People's Bank of China, and non-investment uses such as jewellery and industrial materials

Gold’s worst rout in more than a decade coincided with a reversal of relentless buying through exchange-traded-funds, which had been on the rise since late May | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

By Yihui Xie
 
China is scrapping a long-standing gold tax incentive in a potential setback for consumers in one of the world’s top bullion markets. 
Starting on Nov 1, Beijing will no longer allow retailers to offset a value-added tax when selling gold they bought from the Shanghai Gold Exchange, whether sold directly or after processing, according a new legislation from the Ministry of Finance. 
 
The rule covers both investment products - such as high-purity gold bars and ingots, as well as coins approved by the People’s Bank of China - and non-investment uses including jewelry and industrial materials.
 
 
The move should bolster government revenue at a time when a sluggish property market and weak economic growth have strained public coffers. But the changes will also likely increase the cost of buying gold for Chinese consumers.  
 
A buying frenzy among retail investors around the world recently helped gold’s record-breaking rally move to overbought territory, setting the precious metal up for an abrupt correction. 
 
Gold’s worst rout in more than a decade coincided with a reversal of relentless buying through exchange-traded-funds, which had been on the rise since late May. It also matched the end of seasonal buying linked to festivities in India. A trade truce between the US and China, meanwhile, eased demand for bullion as a haven asset.  But gold is still holding near the $4,000-an-ounce milestone it breached earlier in October, and many of the fundamentals that pushed it higher are expected to remain: buying by global central banks, US interest-rate cuts, and a host of global uncertainties that still make its perceived safety appealing to investors.

Topics : China gold tax Shanghai Gold Exchange People’s Bank of China

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

