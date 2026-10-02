Friday, October 02, 2026 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Anthropic warns govt actions could hurt revenue, customer relationships

Anthropic warns govt actions could hurt revenue, customer relationships

Anthropic's IPO prospectus says government actions and attitudes towards the AI company could cause revenue losses, business disruptions and reputational harm

Anthropic

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthropic warned that government attitudes towards the company and its technology could have broader implications for its business, including its relationships with commercial customers and partners, according to the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus seen by Reuters.
 
In the prospectus, Anthropic cited several interactions with the US government over the past year as examples of actions that could hurt its business.
 
The filing said that in February the president ordered federal agencies to stop using the company’s models and that the US Department of Defence designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk to national security.
 
“The company may experience material revenue losses or business disruptions attributable to these events,” Anthropic said.
 
 
Anthropic also said that in June the US Department of Commerce imposed export restrictions on its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, prompting the company to disable the models for all customers to ensure compliance. While the restrictions were later lifted and the models were redeployed, the company warned that similar actions could occur in the future.
 
Such measures could result in “significant reputational harm, including adverse media coverage, public scrutiny, and negative perceptions among existing and prospective customers, partners, employees, and investors,” regardless of the ultimate outcome.
 
It added that selling to government agencies carries additional risks, including changes in the government’s view of Anthropic or its technology.

More From This Section

US fed

US Fed may skip October rate hike as labour market cools more than expected

Children at a cemetery for Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen

Yemen hits 20 Houthi targets as US deploys another carrier to West Asia

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

September LNG shipments via Hormuz hit highest since start of US-Iran war

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

G7 to release 100 mn barrels of diesel, other reserves through IEA

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer at 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)

India-US trade deal in 'short strokes' but not imminent, says USTR Greer

Topics : Artificial intelligence US government

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 10:33 PM IST