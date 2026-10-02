Anthropic warns govt actions could hurt revenue, customer relationships

Anthropic warned that government attitudes towards the company and its technology could have broader implications for its business, including its relationships with commercial customers and partners, according to the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus seen by Reuters.

In the prospectus, Anthropic cited several interactions with the US government over the past year as examples of actions that could hurt its business.

The filing said that in February the president ordered federal agencies to stop using the company’s models and that the US Department of Defence designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk to national security.

“The company may experience material revenue losses or business disruptions attributable to these events,” Anthropic said.

Anthropic also said that in June the US Department of Commerce imposed export restrictions on its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, prompting the company to disable the models for all customers to ensure compliance. While the restrictions were later lifted and the models were redeployed, the company warned that similar actions could occur in the future.

Such measures could result in “significant reputational harm, including adverse media coverage, public scrutiny, and negative perceptions among existing and prospective customers, partners, employees, and investors,” regardless of the ultimate outcome.

It added that selling to government agencies carries additional risks, including changes in the government’s view of Anthropic or its technology.