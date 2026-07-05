Sunday, July 05, 2026 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Are the 'MANGOS' stocks already turning soft amid cooling AI optimism?

Are the 'MANGOS' stocks already turning soft amid cooling AI optimism?

The current iteration of the acronym was popularised more recently by a software engineer's June 8 post on X. It was shared widely by venture capitalists and tech investors

Technology, US stocks, artificial intelligence

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

NYT
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rob Copeland
 
In the 1950s, the Italian industrialist Enrico Mattei was credited with coining what might have been the first stock market catchphrase wh-en he described the energy giants of that era, including Standard Oil and Texaco, as the “Seven Sisters.”
 
For better or worse, he unlea-shed stockbrokers and creatively frustrated Wall Street analysts to devise their own nicknames for companies in vogue. There were “FAANG” stocks of the social med-ia age, including Facebook, Amaz-on and Apple; and more recently the “Magnificent Seven” — Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla. Now, a fruit is dangling into the lexicon.
 
 
“MANGOS” is shorthand for a six-company cluster said to be at the centre of the artificial intelligence (AI) wave: Meta, Anthropic, Nvidia, Google, OpenAI and SpaceX. Investors hope this new cohort will grow exponentially and drive the stock market higher.
 
The group is on everyone’s lips, cited all over business news and on social media. That’s partly because SpaceX made history last month with the largest initial public offering (IPO), defying sceptics to trade above $2 trillion.  

Also Read

Jaya Jagadish, country head and senior vice-president of silicon design engineering at AMD India

No AMD product goes out without India's stamp on it: Jaya Jagadishpremium

Automation Anywhere | Image: Company Website

Workflow orchestration critical for AI returns: Automation Anywherepremium

manufacturing, ai, artificial intelligence

AI and humans are bonding with machines in the factory of the futurepremium

AI in gaming, artificial intelligence in gaming, generative AI gaming, AI game development, game development India, Indian gaming industry, gaming startups India, gaming intellectual property, gaming IP India, AI-assisted game development, game devel

The cost of creation: AI is rewriting the economics of making gamespremium

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

MoS External Affairs Singh to lead India at UN AI governance forum

 
Over the past month, more than a dozen mutual funds have been formed to bet on or against the MANGOS. Never mind that two of the six companies, Anthropic and OpenAI, aren’t even publicly traded yet. (The funds will use options and other instruments to roughly track the performance of those private companies.)
 
It’s a bit unclear who first came up with the term. A Bank of America research analyst, Vivek Arya, has used it occasionally over the past two years, but to describe a different set of chip stocks, he confirmed through a representative. (Only the N for Nvidia is the same.)
 
The current iteration of the acronym was popularised more recently by a software engineer’s June 8 post on X. It was shared widely by venture capitalists and tech investors.
 
But are these stocks already proving to have a short shelf life? Since that post, the AI hype mach-ine has hit the skids. Amid worries of overinvestment in data centres, mounting debt and expensive co-mputer processing, as well as general concern that competition will drive down the price of AI products, shares of Meta, Nvidia and Alphabet were all down last month. SpaceX has fallen from its highs, and OpenAI is leaning toward postponing its IPO until next year.
 
For the MANGOS to stay firm, the companies will need to demonstrate staying power. And there’s no guarantee that any of them, let alone all, will stick around and thrive, no matter what happens with AI. “The data is clear,” said Derek Horstmeyer, a professor of finance at George Mason University. “Once something is a coined term, it’s already run its course.”
 
Just look at Mr. Mattei’s phrase. Though the oil market is bigger than ever, only one of his “Seven Sisters,” Royal Gulf Shell, still operates as an independent company with part of its original name.
 

More From This Section

In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, mourners gather around the coffin of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as it lies in a mourning hall adjacent to the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya within the Supreme Leader's compound be

Call for revenge gets louder at Iran's slain leader Khamenei's funeral

donald trump, trump

Trump mixes patriotism and politics at US 250th anniversary event

Opec

OPEC+ ratifies planned oil output hike as Hormuz shipments resume

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin, Alaska summit

Trump offers to help Putin seek Ukraine deal, also calls Zelenskyy

Foxconn

Nvidia supplier Foxconn's sales surge 40% on robust AI server demand

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology US stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance