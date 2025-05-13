Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / As foreign tourists stay away, US could lose $12.5 billion this year

As foreign tourists stay away, US could lose $12.5 billion this year

The United States is on track to lose $12.5 billion in international travel spending this year, falling to less than $169 billion from $181 billion in 2024

flight

NYT
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ceylan Yeginsu
 
The US welcome mat is rolling up — at least that’s how some international travellers see it, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council, a global organisation representing the travel and tourism industry. And the cost for that hospitality lapse will be high. 
The United States is on track to lose $12.5 billion in international travel spending this year, falling to less than $169 billion from $181 billion in 2024, according to the latest Economic Impact Research, published by the WTTC on Tuesday. 
That’s a 22.5 per cent decline from the US international spending peak of $217.4 billion in 2019 — and it comes after months of Trump administration policies that have deterred foreign travellers from visiting because they either feel unwelcome or unsafe.
 
Julia Simpson, the president and chief executive of the WTTC, said that while last year US travel spending remained below 2019 levels — mainly because the dollar’s strength made it expensive for international travellers — the downward projection for this year is driven by negative sentiment in the wake of tourist detentions and steep tariffs. 

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

'No winners in tariff wars': Xi Jinping urges unity to secure global peace

US inflation

Trump tariffs may have pushed up inflation in April, US govt report to show

PremiumUS-China, US-China trade

US-China reciprocal tariff truce likely to narrow India's export edge

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

US, China declare 90-day tariff pause, agree to mutual reductions

Yvette Cooper

UK to tighten immigration rules, end automatic settlement after 5 years

“The near neighbours, Canada and Mexico, are not travelling,” Simpson said, referring to a decline in travellers from those countries in reaction to immigration crackdowns, tariffs, and politically charged statements on the part of the Trump administration. “There are also concerns over visas — whether they’ve got the right visa or might accidentally get arrested, which has made people quite fearful.” 
The United States is the only country among the 184 economies analysed by the WTTC and the global economic advisory firm Oxford Economics that is forecast to see an international visitor decline in 2025. As the United States tightens immigration and scrutinises visitors at its borders, other countries, like China, are relaxing visa requirements, aiming to encourage international tourism. “While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the US government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign,” Simpson said. “I’m quite sure President Trump, with his background in hospitality, understands that holiday makers just want to come and enjoy the beautiful country and the people and the history and then go home again,” she said. 
The United States still has the world’s largest tourism and travel market, which contributed $2.36 trillion to the nation’s economy last year. But 90 per cent of tourism spending in 2024 came from domestic tourists. The WTTC says not encouraging international tourism to the United States is a missed opportunity because that’s where the real growth lies. Foreign travellers spend an average of $4,000 per trip — eight times more than domestic travellers, according to the US Travel Association. In 2024, the United States welcomed 72.4 million international visitors, 7 million fewer than in 2019. International arrivals have steadily declined this year, with significant drops in March from key markets like Canada, Britain and South Korea, according to US Department of Commerce data. 
While part of that decline can be attributed to the fact that Easter fell late this year, pushing back a popular travel window — particularly from Western Europe — many US travel companies have revised their projections for the summer to reflect the downward trend. 
©2025 The New York Times News Service

More From This Section

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

China, Brazil agree to defend free trade as leaders meet in Beijing

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump secures $600 bn Saudi Arabia investment pledge on West Asia tour

Harvard University

Harvard hit with new $450 mn grant cut amid growing clash with Trump admin

Microsoft

Microsoft to cut 3% of global workforce amid AI investment focus: Report

Trump, Saudi Prince, Trump's Saudi visit

Saudi crown prince welcomes Trump as he begins four-day Mideast tour

Topics : United States tourism trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon