Business Standard
Home / World News / AstraZeneca asthma drug more effective than steroids during attacks: Study

AstraZeneca asthma drug more effective than steroids during attacks: Study

The researchers found that Fasenra can be more effective than the oral corticosteroid prednisolone when injected during an attack, also called an exacerbation, which can involve symptoms such

AstraZeneca

The findings show that the AstraZeneca drug can also be used during the emergency of a life-threatening attack. | File Photo

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

AstraZeneca's Fasenra, an injectable treatment for severe asthma, is more effective during attacks than the oral steroid that has been the standard of care for 50 years, cutting the need for further treatment by 30 per cent, according to a study published on Wednesday. 
The antibody drug known chemically as benralizumab was approved by U.S. and EU regulators in 2017 as a treatment for a severe form of the breathing disorder called eosinophilic asthma that targets a type of white blood cell associated with lung inflammation. 
The new study, led by King's College London researchers, involved 158 patients in Britain who were at high risk of an asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) attack. 
 
The researchers found that Fasenra can be more effective than the oral corticosteroid prednisolone when injected during an attack, also called an exacerbation, which can involve symptoms such as wheezing, coughing and chest tightness. 
Steroids such as prednisolone can reduce inflammation in the lungs but also may cause severe side effects. 
The exacerbations account for 30 per cent of COPD flare-ups and nearly half of all asthma attacks, and can become more frequent as the disease progresses. 

More From This Section

SMIC

Biden admin readies China's chip curbs that stop short of earlier proposals

Pabitra Margherita, MoS External affairs with Deputy PM of Fiji

MoS Margherita holds bilateral talks with Fiji's Deputy PM Manoa Kamikamica

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden prepares $725 million arms package for Ukraine, says US officials

Google

Google seeks to undo Fortnite-maker Epic Games antitrust win over App Store

Donald Trump,Trump

Mexico must stop flow of illegal immigrants into US, says Donald Trump

Many patients who suffer these attacks need repeated courses of steroids, re-hospitalisation or die within 90 days, the researchers said. 
In the study, after 28 days of treatment respiratory symptoms were found to be better with benralizumab. After 90 days, there were four times fewer people in the AstraZeneca drug group that failed treatment compared to standard of care with prednisolone. 
The findings show that the AstraZeneca drug can also be used during the emergency of a life-threatening attack, at a hospital or potentially even at home, to reduce the need for further treatment and hospitalisations, researchers said. 
"This could be a game-changer for people with asthma and COPD," Professor Mona Bafadhel from King's College London, who led the trial, said in a statement. 
Asthma and COPD exacerbations cause nearly four million deaths worldwide each year, but treatment for the chronic conditions has not changed in five decades, she noted. 
Fasenra is AstraZeneca's second-best selling drug from its respiratory and immunology portfolio. It brought in $436 million in sales in the third quarter, up 13 per cent from a year earlier. 
The study was sponsored by the University of Oxford and the research received funding from the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. The findings were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Pharma gets nod for sale, distribution of cancer drug Lynparza

drugs, pharma sector

AstraZeneca Pharma shares up on CDSCO nod for cancer drug Lynparza

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

AstraZeneca Pharma to launch COPD drug in January 2025; stock up 3%

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Pharma India results: Q2FY25 net profit falls 27% to Rs 38 cr

Astra zenceca

AstraZeneca raises expectation for next year profits after Q3 performance

Topics : AstraZeneca Asthma medicine steroid creams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon