Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / IOC urges sports federations to halt events in Indonesia over Israel ban

IOC urges sports federations to halt events in Indonesia over Israel ban

An Indonesian government official declared earlier this month that Israeli athletes would be denied visas to participate in the world championships, which started last Sunday and run through this week

olympics, LA 2028

IOC's executive board met remotely this week to further discuss the situation in Indonesia, and also the "recurrent global issue regarding athletes' access to international competitions." | Image: Bloomberg

AP Lausanne (Switzerland)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Olympic Committee has recommended global sports federations cease holding events in Indonesia after the country barred Israeli athletes from the ongoing gymnastics world championships in Jakarta.

The IOC's executive board issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was also ending "any form of dialogue" with Indonesia about hosting future Olympic events.

An Indonesian government official declared earlier this month that Israeli athletes would be denied visas to participate in the world championships, which started last Sunday and run through this weekend.

Israel was among 86 teams registered to compete, and its squad included 2020 Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion Artem Dolgopyat in the men's floor exercise.

 

"These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic movement from showing the power of sport," the IOC's executive board said.

Also Read

Khelo India Winter Games

Khelo Bharat Niti may let Indian-origin athletes compete abroad

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

International Olympic Day 2025: History, significance, theme and more

Amazon smart delivery glasses

Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for delivery drivers: Here's what it can do

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: India set 265-run target for Australia

WazirX

WazirX to restart operations from October 24 days after Singapore Court nod

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation and has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians. The scheduled participation of Israeli athletes had sparked intense opposition within the country.

Jakarta Gov Pramono Anung earlier this month said the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Israel-Hamas war is unbearable and that the arrival of Israeli athletes would cause deep emotional distress to the majority of Indonesians.

The IOC's executive board met remotely this week to further discuss the situation in Indonesia, and also the "recurrent global issue regarding athletes' access to international competitions."  The IOC said "all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to take part in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination by the host country."  It added that the fundamental principles that govern the Olympic movement include non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality.

It said it was ceasing dialogue with Indonesia over hosting the Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Olympic events and conferences until the government gave adequate guarantees that all participants would be granted access to the country regardless of nationality.

In addition, it said it would recommend international sports federations don't stage tournaments, events or meetings in Indonesia until those guarantees were given.

The Indonesian Olympic committee has been invited to IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland to discuss the issue.

Indonesia is among the countries which have either confirmed or is considering a bid to host the 2036 Olympics, a list that also includes India and Qatar. The next two Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028 and in Brisbane, Australia in 2032.

Indonesia was stripped of hosting rights for soccer's Under-20 World Cup in 2023 only two months before the scheduled start of the tournament amid political turmoil regarding Israel's participation. FIFA, soccer's international governing body, later awarded the Under-17 World Cup to Indonesia Israel wasn't among the 24 teams that qualified for that tournament.

Since the 1962 Asian Games when Israel and Taiwan were excluded from Jakarta, Indonesia has maintained a consistent refusal to host Israeli delegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ahmedabad proposed as venue for CWG 2030

India emerges frontrunner to host 2030 CWG; Ahmedabad proposed as venue

IND vs PAK Hockey

India settle for 3-3 draw with Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash

IND vs PAK Hockey

India high-five, shake hands with PAK hockey players in Sultan Of Johor Cup

UPKL

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) season 2 auction on November 3

In Delhi Half Marathon, the races were flagged off in the presence Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju, along with senior Vedanta leadership

Kenya's Matata wins Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025; 40K run for cause

Topics : International Olympic Committee Indonesia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon