Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Australian workers can legally ignore work calls now: Find out why

Australian workers can legally ignore work calls now: Find out why

Australia introduces new 'Right to Disconnect' laws: Find out what it means for workers and employers

Right to disconnect | Photo: Shutterstock

Right to disconnect | Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Starting from Monday, Australian workers have the legal right to ignore their employers’ calls, emails, and messages after work hours.

Michele O’Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, declared it a historic day for workers. She praised the reform for giving employees the legal right to enjoy quality time with their families without the constant stress of responding to work-related calls and emails after hours.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a major win for the labour unions, the Australian government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pushed the ‘Right to Disconnect’ law into legislation. The idea is to help bring back the balance between work and people’s personal lives. This has been especially difficult for employees in the nation, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic which blurred the lines between work and personal time with people working from home.

As technology continues to blur the distinction between workplace and home, this legislation seeks to create definitive boundaries for employees, ensuring they are not required to engage in work-related communication outside of their designated working hours.
 

What is the Right to Disconnect law?

The laws, part of a broader reform to the Fair Work Act, empower employees to refuse after-hours communication from their employers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labour government pushed through this legislation, with the Prime Minister emphasising the importance of mental health, noting that just as employees aren’t paid 24 hours a day, they shouldn’t be expected to work around the clock. According to Albanese, this change is crucial for allowing workers to disconnect from their professional duties and reconnect with their personal lives.

Why was this law needed?

As technology increasingly blurs the lines between work and home, this legislation aims to establish clear boundaries for employees, ensuring they are not obligated to engage in work-related communication outside their designated hours.

More From This Section

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

US industry looks for easing of steep Biden-Harris China tariff hikes

Russia, Russia flag

Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, says Kyiv

medicine, drugs, antibiotics

New research shows how viruses work where antibiotics fail against bacteria

China flag

China conducting military patrols near Myanmar border as civil war rages

Ukraine Crisis

Russia's Saratov airport lifts flight curbs after drone attack by Ukraine


These lines became even more blurred during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the majority of employees working from home. While this provided flexibility it also led to people working overtime.

A survey conducted by Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, last year found that on average 281 hours of unpaid overtime in 2023, with an estimated labour value of A$130 billion.

Who does the law apply to?

The law will apply to most ‘national system employees’ from 26 August this year, with small businesses required to comply from the same date in 2025. Similar regulations exist in more than 20 countries, primarily in Europe and Latin America, indicating a global recognition of the importance of work-life balance.

Reasonable vs unreasonable work calls

The new laws do not outright ban employers from contacting their staff outside working hours. Instead, they provide workers with an enforceable right to ignore these communications unless their refusal is considered unreasonable.

Factors that will be considered in determining whether a refusal is unreasonable include the reason for contact, the method of communication, the disruption caused to the employee’s personal life, any compensation provided, and the nature of the employee's role.
 
This flexibility embedded in the law ensures that it can adapt to various workplace scenarios.

What criticism has the Right to Disconnect law faced?

Despite its benefits, Australia’s Right to Disconnect law has faced criticism, particularly from business leaders concerned about its potential impact on flexibility and productivity. When the bill was first introduced in February of this year, a joint statement from the CEOs of Australia’s chambers warned that the legislation could hinder business operations and discourage flexible work arrangements, especially for women juggling family responsibilities.

They argued that modern technology, while enabling constant communication, also provides the flexibility many workers need. The CEOs stressed that the law could also discriminate against employees advocating for their right to disconnect, potentially harming their career prospects.

What happens if an employer doesn’t agree?

Disputes arising from these new rules should ideally be resolved between employers and employees. If they are unable to reach an agreement, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) can intervene.

The FWC has the authority to issue orders preventing employers from contacting employees after hours, or conversely, requiring employees to respond if their refusal is deemed unreasonable. Non-compliance with these orders could result in significant fines of up to A$19,000 for an employee or up to A$94,000 for an employer.

Can the law actually work?

Despite the legislation’s potential to reshape work-life boundaries, some workers remain sceptical about its practical impact. Cultural attitudes towards work may still pressure employees to stay responsive to after-hours communication, particularly in high-pressure industries. Media reports argue that this cultural shift is necessary to ensure employees feel comfortable setting boundaries and fully utilising their right to disconnect.

What other countries have ‘Right to Disconnect’ law?

Australia is not alone in recognising the need for such legislation. France was the first country to implement a Right to Disconnect law in 2017, requiring companies to create clear guidelines for after-hours communication. Other countries, including Ireland, Luxembourg, and several in Latin America, have since followed suit, each tailoring the concept to their unique work cultures.

In some countries, such as Greece, the law goes even further, mandating that employees refrain entirely from work during non-working hours. In contrast, while nations like Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands lack formal legislation, it is culturally uncommon for employers to contact employees after hours.

Does India have a ‘Right to Disconnect’ law?

The short answer is no. India has also explored similar protections with the Right to Disconnect Bill of 2018, introduced by MP Supriya Sule. However, this bill has yet to gain significant legislative traction.

While this legislation is a positive step forward, its success will depend on how it is implemented and whether it can inspire the cultural change needed to truly disconnect workers from their professional obligations when they clock off.

 

Also Read

IT stocks. Photo: iStock

Nifty IT up after Fed signals rate cut; HSBC cautions on midcap IT stocks

Akums Drugs

Akums Drugs scripts a turnaround, reports Rs 60 cr profit in Q1FY25

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Govt to create 5 new districts in Ladakh, says Home Minister Amit Shah

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 660pts, Nifty at 25,020; broader markets climb, all sectors in green

Flood, Agartala flood

Tripura flood: PM Modi assures full support to people, says CM Saha

Topics : Right to Disconnect Bill Australia Decoded Explained labour Law labour law reform BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon