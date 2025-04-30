Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / B'desh govt moves supreme court to stay Chinmoy Das bail in sedition case

B'desh govt moves supreme court to stay Chinmoy Das bail in sedition case

A chamber judge is a judge who handles urgent and temporary matters, often during court vacation or when a full bench is unavailable

Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das, a former Iskcon monk and spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote. (Photo/X)

Bangladesh High Court granted bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza. (Photo/X)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bangladesh government late on Wednesday appealed to the Supreme Court's chamber judge to stay the bail order of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh High Court granted bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza.

Immediately after the bail order was issued, the state filed an application with the Chamber Court seeking a stay of the order. The court did not stay the High Court order but set a hearing date.

"We have filed an appeal. The hearing will be held on Sunday", Aneek R Haque, Additional Attorney General, told ANI, without elaborating.

 

A chamber judge is a judge who handles urgent and temporary matters, often during court vacation or when a full bench is unavailable.

Also Read

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam terror attack: Bangladesh condemns 'mindless act of violence'

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Bangladesh rejects India's allegation over Hindu community leader's death

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh police requests Interpol for red corner notice for Hasina

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

'Protect minorities without excuses': India condemns Hindu leader's killing

Protest, Delhi Protest, Nari Shakti Forum Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest

Who was Bhabesh Chandra Roy? Hindu leader abducted & murdered in Bangladesh

"The allegation was completely false against our leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das. Seven months ago, he was arrested on November 25, 2024", Chinmoy's lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee told ANI in an interview.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatani Jagran Jote and a former ISKCON leader, has been accused of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh and is facing sedition charges.

"There is no specific allegation against him for flag dishonour. We argued with all documents in favor of him and the court was satisfied and granted bail and the rule was absolute. We are happy for this judgement," Bhattacharjee said.

"We hope he will be freed within a week from Chittagong Central Jail after the order reaching to the Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate court", he added.

"The government is trying to stay the order," Bhattacharjee said.

"But there is no sign of his speech or motivation or anything against Chinmoy Prabhu of sedition. Still now after seven months, there is no police investigation report", he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Pakistan, no immediate casualties

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's top General Miao Hua dismissed from parliament over misconduct

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Ukraine set to sign major minerals deal with US amid ceasefire talks

Wall Street

Wall Street tumbles as S&P 500 slides 2% on signs of US slowdown

drugs, pharma

Gland Pharma gets USFDA nod for Vyzulta generic with 180-day exclusivity

Topics : Bangladesh Sri Chinmoy India-Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon