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Home / World News / Bahrain accuses Iran of launching new drone attack on its territory

Bahrain accuses Iran of launching new drone attack on its territory

Iran did not immediately acknowledge launching an attack

Bahrain, Iran war, Iran

Bahrain is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet | File Image

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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Bahrain accused Iran on Saturday of launching a new drone attack targeting the island nation.

A statement from Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said a "number of Iranian drones" targeted the country. It did not elaborate on the target.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge launching an attack.

Bahrain is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bahrain US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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