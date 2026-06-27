Iran's Revolutionary Guards say it hit US positions in response to attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday said it targeted US military positions ‌in the region, in response to a fresh US strike against Iran.

The Guards did not provide details on the US ‌positions it targeted in the region.

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The statement by IRGC came after semi-official ISNA ‌news agency carried an ‌earlier statement it ‌said was from the IRGC saying the force's response to a fresh US attack against Iran will be "swift ‌and decisive," before later ‌deleting the statement.