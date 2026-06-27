Iran's Revolutionary Guards say it hit US positions in response to attack
The Guards did not provide details on the US positions it targeted in the region
Reuters
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday said it targeted US military positions in the region, in response to a fresh US strike against Iran.
The Guards did not provide details on the US positions it targeted in the region.
The statement by IRGC came after semi-official ISNA news agency carried an earlier statement it said was from the IRGC saying the force's response to a fresh US attack against Iran will be "swift and decisive," before later deleting the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran
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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 11:02 AM IST