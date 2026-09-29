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Bain: Artificial Intelligence market has to reach $6 trn to justify capex

Much of that value will have to come from new innovation rather than gains in employee productivity, Bain said in its 7th annual Global Technology Report released on Tuesday.

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Representative image for artificial intelligence (Photo: Reuters)

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1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

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The global AI industry needs to earn $6 trillion in annual revenue by 2031 to justify the capital being deployed to build data centres
around the world, Bain & Co. said. Much of that value will have to come from new innovation rather than gains in employee productivity, Bain said in its 7th annual Global Technology Report released on Tuesday. According to the report, annual spending on AI infrastructure could reach $1.5 trillion by 2031. Including new data centres, compute capacity and upgrades to installed networking equipment, GPUs and memory .
 

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:47 PM IST