Bangladesh students call for fresh protests, govt intensifies security

A faction of students in Bangladesh has called for fresh street protests on Monday despite the government’s recent decision to reform the job quota system. This move followed the Supreme Court’s order on July 21 to reduce the quota for reserved posts from 56 per cent to 7 per cent, with 93 per cent of jobs now open to merit-based candidates.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government issued a Gazette notification aligning with the court’s decision. Student leader Nahid Islam announced the withdrawal of protests, acknowledging that their main demand for logical reforms to the job quota system had been met.