Berlin cannot accept Trump's Board of Peace plan in current form: Merz

Berlin cannot accept Trump's Board of Peace plan in current form: Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Berlin is open to joining Trump's Gaza peace initiative but rejects its current structure on constitutional grounds.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday he would be ready to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative for the sake of Gaza but could not accept the plan in its current form. 
"In the form in which the peace board is currently set up, we cannot accept its governance structures in Germany for constitutional reasons," Merz said in a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. 
"However, we are of course prepared to explore other forms -- new forms -- of cooperation with the United States of America if the aim is to find new formats that bring us closer to peace in different regions of the world." 
 
Merz said these formats would not need to be limited only to Gaza and the Middle East but could also apply, for example, to Ukraine.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

