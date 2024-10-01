Business Standard
Home / World News / Biden administration toughens asylum restrictions at border to stir voters

Biden administration toughens asylum restrictions at border to stir voters

These changes will make it much more difficult to lift the restrictions and allow people entering the country between the official border crossings eventually to apply for asylum in the US

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Joe Biden | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Biden administration said Monday it is making asylum restrictions at the southern border even tougher, as it's increasingly eager to show voters uneasy over immigration that it is taking a hard stance on border security.

The new rules, which toughen restrictions announced in June, bar migrants from being granted asylum when US officials deem that the southern border is overwhelmed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the previous rules, the US could restrict asylum access when the number of migrants trying to enter the country between the official border crossings hit 2,500 per day. The daily numbers had to average below 1,500 per day for a week in order for the restrictions to be lifted.

 

But the version rolled out Monday says the daily numbers will have to be below 1,500 for nearly a month before the restrictions can be lifted. And the administration is now counting all children toward that number, whereas previously only migrant children from Mexico were counted.

These changes will make it much more difficult to lift the restrictions and allow people entering the country between the official border crossings eventually to apply for asylum in the US.

Immigration advocates already had harshly criticised the restrictions announced in June, saying the administration was slashing away at vital protections for people fleeing persecution.

But the administration has touted its asylum restrictions, saying they have led to serious drops in the number of migrants coming to the southern border.

The new restrictions go into effect Tuesday.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Helene's toll passes 100, Biden to visit North Carolina for aerial survey

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden govt opts out of running for re-election on UN Human Rights Council

Congress, Congress flag

News HIGHLIGHTS: Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, workers join Congress in Delhi

Hurricane

64 dead, millions without power after Helene's march across Southeast US

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden calls Israeli strike killing Hezbollah's chief 'measure of justice'

Topics : Joe Biden immigrants US immigrants Border walls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon