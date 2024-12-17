Business Standard
Home / World News / Biden establishes national monument for 1st female US Cabinet secretary

Biden establishes national monument for 1st female US Cabinet secretary

Perkins is one of America's greatest labour leaders, and that's not hyperbole, Biden said

Joe Biden, Biden

Perkins cemented the idea that if you're working a full-time job, you shouldn't have to live in poverty, said Joe Biden. | File Photo

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden on Monday established a national monument honouring the late FDR-era Labor Secretary Frances Perkins, the first woman to serve in a presidential Cabinet and a driving force behind Franklin D Roosevelt's New Deal programmes after the Great Depression.

Perkins is one of America's greatest labour leaders, and that's not hyperbole, Biden said. Perkins cemented the idea that if you're working a full-time job, you shouldn't have to live in poverty, Biden said.

The outgoing Democratic president signed the proclamation establishing the monument in Newcastle, Maine, after a speech at the Department of Labor as he seeks to burnish his legacy as a champion of women's and labour rights with just over five weeks left in his term.

 

The department's building is named after Perkins, who helped President Roosevelt formulate policies behind the 1930s New Deal agenda and create safeguards in the national economy following the Great Depression that began in 1929. Perkins was the longest-serving labour secretary in US history and is credited with helping establish the Social Security Act, the Fair Labour Standards Act and the National Labor Relations Act, establishing workers' rights to organise and bargain collectively.

Frances Perkins accepted the position as the first female Cabinet member only after President Franklin D Roosevelt agreed to support her goals to improve working conditions for all people, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. She worked tirelessly to see them to fruition, and she set a standard of excellence that is a beacon for all of us who serve.

Perkins and her family had deep roots in Newcastle, where she was buried after her death in 1965. The monument would be established on her family homestead and managed by the National Park Service, an arm of the Interior Department.

More From This Section

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO

TikTok CEO Chew meets President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago ahead of US ban

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel likely very close to finalising the hostage deal with Hamas

Donald Trump, Trump, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy should prepare to make deal to end Russia-Ukraine war, says Trump

Robert F Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr meets senators on questions of Trump's pick to lead health agency

Donald Trump, Trump

No risk after Donald Trump decries drone 'suspense', clarifies White House

Julie Su, who has been serving as acting Labor secretary, announced Biden's induction into the department's Hall of Honour. Biden, who has said he is the most pro-union person to serve as president, said it was an incredible honour.

Last year, Biden became the first sitting president to walk a picket line when he joined striking United Auto Workers' members in Michigan.

Haaland on Monday also announced five new national historic landmarks recognising women's contributions to American history: the Charleston Cigar Factory in Charleston, South Carolina; the Furies Collective, and Lucy Diggs Slowe and Mary Burrill House, both in Washington; Azurest South in Petersburg, Virginia; and the Peter Hurd and Henriette Wyeth House and Studios in San Patricio, New Mexico.

Also Read

TikTok

TikTok's potential US ban explained: Can Trump save it from shutdown?

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden, Harris thank major Democratic donors, urge them to stay engaged

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan must invest in asymmetric weapons, warfare, says US military expert

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

US lawmakers demand to scrap China science agreement renewal deal for 5 yrs

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US Secy of State Blinken to visit West Asia amid fresh trouble in region

Topics : Joe Biden United States washington US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVESai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon