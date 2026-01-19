Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Canada weighs sending troops to Greenland despite Trump tariff threat

Canada weighs sending troops to Greenland despite Trump tariff threat

The government has drafted plans for a small number of Canadian Armed Forces troops to join those from the UK, France, Denmark and other nations

Mark Carney, Canada

Carney said Greenland’s future is for Denmark and Greenland to decide, and that he’ll reiterate that message to Trump if they speak about it | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Laura Dhillon Kane and Brian Platt
 
Mark Carney is considering sending Canadian soldiers to Greenland to take part in military exercises with Nato allies, a move that would risk retaliation from the US.
 
The government has drafted plans for a small number of Canadian Armed Forces troops to join those from the UK, France, Denmark and other nations, according to a person familiar with the matter, confirming an earlier report by CBC News. The prime minister hasn’t made a decision yet, the person said, speaking on the condition they not be identified talking about private discussions. 
 
President Donald Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff, rising to 25 per cent in June, on eight European nations for saying they would undertake token Nato military exercises in Greenland. 
 
 
That threat has led to significant pushback in Europe. European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit in the coming days to discuss the matter as they explore possible retaliatory measures, including counter-tariffs. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Trump on Sunday and told him the US tariff maneuver was “wrong.”

Also Read

crypto, bitcoin, btc

Bitcoin drops below $92K as Trump's EU tariffs weigh on risk assets

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's return has left allies anxious and institutions under siegepremium

Keir Starmer

'Completely wrong': UK PM slams Trump's tariff threats over Greenland

Donald Trump, Trump

US-EU trade deal stalls after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China

Canada announces $7 billion trade deal with China to boost exports

 
Earlier Sunday, Carney said Greenland’s future is for Denmark and Greenland to decide, and that he’ll reiterate that message to Trump if they speak about it. 
 
“It’s a serious situation,” Carney said at a news conference in Qatar, where he traveled after concluding a visit to China. “We’re concerned about this escalation, to be absolutely clear,” he said.
 
Carney is next headed to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump is also attending, but it’s not yet known whether the two leaders will meet there.
 
The security of Greenland “very much falls within the responsibilities of Nato,” Carney said, adding he’s spoken with European leaders and Nato partners about it.
 
“We always will support sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, wherever their geographic location is,” he said.
 
Asked what he would say to Trump about it, Carney replied: “I’m going to say everything I just said.”
 
Canada’s economy is more exposed to Trump’s tariff policy than almost any other, as almost 70 per cent of its goods exports are shipped to the US. Trump first put a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian products almost a year ago, then raised that to 35 per cent in August — though many items remain exempt if they’re compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. 
 

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China's $7 trillion cash pile begins shifting into higher-yield assets

Trump

EU to retaliate with €93 bn tariffs after Trump's threat over Greenland

steelmakers, steel

Steel factory explosion in China's Inner Mongolia kills 2, hospitalises 84

People wait behind the police cordon area, where affected are transferred and treated in the town of Adamuz, after a high-speed train derailed and collided with another approaching train | Reuters

High-speed trains collide in southern Spain, killing at least 21 people

China- Bangladesh,

Chinese envoy Yao Wen meets Bangladesh NSA Khalilur Rahman in Dhaka

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEU US Trade Tariffs WarAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today