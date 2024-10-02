Business Standard
Home / World News / Carbon dioxide, hydrogen peroxide detected on Pluto's largest moon 'Charon'

Carbon dioxide, hydrogen peroxide detected on Pluto's largest moon 'Charon'

Once considered the ninth and last planet of the Solar System, Pluto was demoted to a 'dwarf planet' status in 2006

Pluto, NASA

The researchers said that carbon dioxide is present mainly as a coating on an ice-rich surface. | Photo: https://www.nasa.gov/

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scientists have detected the gases carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on Pluto's largest moon, 'Charon', which they said could help understand how icy bodies originated and evolved in the outer Solar System.

Once considered the ninth and last planet of the Solar System, Pluto was demoted to a 'dwarf planet' status in 2006, when members of the International Astronomical Union voted to scientifically define a 'planet' for the first time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the resolution passed then, a dwarf planet is one that has not been able to create a clear orbit for itself, free from debris. Pluto's orbit, lying in the Kuiper belt region beyond the planet Neptune, was thought to cross with those of other objects.

 

Charon is the largest of the five known moons of Pluto and has been studied since it was discovered in 1978. Being extremely cold, there's practically no chance for life to exist on Pluto and water, essential for life, is present as ice.

The team, led by researchers at the Southwest Research Institute, US, said that while ice, ammonia and organic compounds -- formed from carbon and hydrogen -- have been detected on Charon, this is the first time carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide have been detected. They cited limitations in wavelengths of light emitted by instruments used for studying Pluto's biggest moon.

When ice is broken down by being bombarded with charged particles like electrons or ions, hydrogen and oxygen atoms are released, which then combine to form hydrogen peroxide -- a highly reactive compound, commonly used in bleaches and disinfectants.

More From This Section

Pager Explosion in Lebanon

Lebanese emergency services are overwhelmed, need better gear to save lives

Matterhorn Peak

Why are Italy and Switzerland redrawing their border near Matterhorn Peak?

JD Vance, Vance

US VP debate: Vance refuses to say Trump lost 2020 presidential election

P Diddy, Sean Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces 120 explosive abuse claims, including minors

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

4,000 evacuated as typhoon bringing heavy rain heads toward Taiwan

The extended wavelength range of NASA's James Webb Telescope allowed the team to study the light scattered from Charon's surface at wavelengths longer than was previously possible, they said. The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

The researchers said that carbon dioxide is present mainly as a coating on an ice-rich surface.

"Our preferred interpretation is that the upper layer of carbon dioxide originates from the interior and has been exposed to the surface through cratering events. Carbon dioxide is known to be present in regions of the protoplanetary disk from which the Pluto system formed," lead author Silvia Protopapa, from the Southwest Research Institute, said.

The presence of hydrogen peroxide indicated that the ice-rich surface is changed by UV light from the Sun, along with particles in solar winds and cosmic rays, the researchers said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: BJP govt committed to welfare of tribals; Cong tried to wipe out their identity, says PM Modi

SBI

Buy base policy, super top-up from same insurer to simplify claims

Airbus H125 helicopter

IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Muzaffarpur, all occupants safe

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

UP judge sentences Muslim man to life, cites 'love jihad', foreign funding

Flight, plane, Airplane

Air Kerala appoints seasoned aviator C S Randhawa as VP for operations

Topics : Pluto Carbon dioxide moon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon