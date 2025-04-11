Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chief Justice lets Trump fire 2 officials; Fed Chair Powell's job at risk?

Chief Justice lets Trump fire 2 officials; Fed Chair Powell's job at risk?

US Chief Justice John Roberts allows Trump to remove two agency heads as the Supreme Court takes up a case that could ultimately affect the job security of Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump earlier Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to let him remove the two officials while a legal fight goes forward. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Greg Stohr
 
US Chief Justice John Roberts let President Donald Trump temporarily oust top officials at two independent agencies while the Supreme Court decides how to handle a new showdown over presidential power.
 
Roberts’ order Wednesday puts on hold a federal appeals court decision that had let National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox and Merit Systems Protection Board member Cathy Harris go back to work. Roberts said his order will last until either he or the full court issues a longer-term decision.
 
The case is testing a 1935 Supreme Court ruling that let Congress shield high-ranking officials from being fired, paving the way for the independent agencies that now proliferate across the US government. The legal wrangling ultimately could affect whether Trump has the power to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. 
 

Also Read

US supreme court

US SC asks Trump govt to bring back man wrongly deported to El Salvador

US Dollar, dollar, bank notes

Dollar slides to decade-low vs Swiss franc as confidence dips in US assets

iPhone, Apple iPhone

Why Donald Trump's dream of made-in-the-USA iPhones isn't going to happen

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Trading guide, April 11: Trump 90-day tariff halt, global sell-off, TCS Q4

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens sanctions, tariffs on Mexico over Texas water dispute

 
Trump earlier Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to let him remove the two officials while a legal fight goes forward. He also said the justices should take the unusual step of granting full review without waiting for a final ruling from the appeals court. 
 
“The president should not be forced to delegate his executive power to agency heads who are demonstrably at odds with the administration’s policy objectives for a single day — much less for the months that it would likely take for the courts to resolve this litigation,” Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued. Sauer is the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer.
 
Roberts asked the two officials to respond to Trump’s request by April 15. He is the justice assigned to handle emergency matters involving the federal appeals court in Washington.
 
Humphrey’s Executor 
The Supreme Court in recent years has chipped away at Humphrey’s Executor, as the New Deal-era ruling is known. The court said in 2020 that the president could fire the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for any reason, striking down job protections Congress had created for that position. The court said the Constitution’s separation of powers precluded an arrangement that left such a powerful executive branch figure unaccountable to the president.
 
The key question in the Harris and Wilcox cases is whether the same reasoning applies to multi-member agencies. Wilcox was replaced as NLRB chair by Trump on Jan. 20 and fired a week later. Harris was serving as chair of the merit board when Trump removed her in early February.
 
Sauer said in his filing Wednesday that the administration plans to ask the court to overrule Humphrey’s Executor if necessary to allow Harris and Wilcox to be fired.
 
The administration is also defending against a lawsuit by two Democratic FTC commissioners fired by Trump. That case could pose an even more direct challenge to Humphrey’s Executor.
 
Trump’s removal of Harris and Wilcox leaves their respective agencies — the three-member MSPB and the five-member NLRB — without a quorum to function. The merit board handles labor-related claims from US agency employees and recently has presided over challenges to Trump’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce.

More From This Section

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, Jack Ma

Alibaba's Jack Ma wants AI to serve, not replace or rule over humans

crude oil, oil

Oil prices set to drop for second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi

MLK, RFK assassination records will soon be public, says Tulsi Gabbard

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

France could recognise Palestinian state in coming months: Emmanuel Macron

Donald Trump

Trump trade war with China revives recession, bear market fears

Topics : Donald Trump Jerome Powell US Federal Reserve Trump administration US Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon