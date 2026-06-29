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Home / World News / China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list for dual-use items

China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list for dual-use items

The action, Beijing's latest in a series of export curbs targeted at Tokyo, was aimed at limiting Japan's 'new type of militarism' as well as its ‌nuclear ambitions, the Chinese commerce ministry said

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The 20 entities include Japan's Institute for Defence Studies, ‌as well as subsidiaries of ​Mitsubishi, Komatsu and Fujitsu | Image: Shutterstock

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
China added 20 ??Japanese entities to its export control ​list for dual-use items on Monday, preventing Chinese firms from selling to them without prior approval, citing ??Tokyo's ambitions for "remilitarisation." 
 
The action, Beijing's latest in a series of export curbs targeted at Tokyo, was aimed at limiting Japan's "new type of militarism" as well as its ‌nuclear ambitions, the Chinese commerce ministry said ​in a statement. 
 
Japan's defence ​ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
 
Ties between China and ​Japan have been strained since late last year after sensitive Taiwan-related remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Tokyo's decision to increase defence spending, prompting Beijing to begin imposing export controls on dual-use items in January. 
 
 
"China's lawful ​action of listing only targets a small number of Japanese entities, the relevant ‌measures apply only to dual-use items, which does not affect the normal ​economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan," the ministry said, reassuring that law-abiding Japanese entities operating "in good faith" need not worry. 

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The 20 entities include Japan's Institute for Defence Studies, ‌as well as subsidiaries of ​Mitsubishi, Komatsu and Fujitsu, the ministry ‌notice showed. 
 
Dual-use items are goods, software or technology with potential military or ‌weapons-development ??applications.
 
Chinese exporters are prohibited from selling to the entities while foreign organisations ​and individuals are prohibited from transferring or supplying dual-use items originating in China to them, effective immediately. 
 
The ministry also put 20 ​other Japanese entities on a watchlist for which it could not verify the end users or final use of dual-use items ‌exported to them. 
 
The watchlist deters trade with those entities but requires exporters applying ‌to do so to provide a risk assessment report and a written commitment not to use dual-use items for any purpose that would enhance Japanese military strength.  

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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