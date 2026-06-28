Statsguru: Electronics hit hard by surging chip prices amid AI boom
India imported memory chips worth $6.79 billion in FY26, 53.41 per cent more than in FY25
Yash Kumar Singhal
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Apple Inc recently increased prices of MacBook and iPad as rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure has led manufacturers to reallocate production toward chips used in AI data centres away from those designed for consumer electronics.
Topics : Apple India imports iPhone China exports