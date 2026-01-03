Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / China calls US strike on Venezuela a serious violation of international law

China calls US strike on Venezuela a serious violation of international law

China shares a close strategic partnership with Venezuela, built on political alignment, energy cooperation, and shared opposition to US and Western influence in Latin America

china Flag, China

Chinese flag. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Saturday condemned the US airstrikes on Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, describing it as a hegemonic act that seriously violates international law.

China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US's blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its President, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, reacting to a question on US President Donald Trump's announcement about American airstrikes against Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Such hegemonic acts of the US seriously violate international law and Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region, the ministry said in its reply posted on its website.

 

China firmly opposes it. We call on the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries' sovereignty and security," it said.

China shares a close strategic partnership with Venezuela, built on political alignment, energy cooperation, and shared opposition to US and Western influence in Latin America.

In the last two decades, China has become a major buyer of Venezuela's oil despite US sanctions.

It is also Venezuela's major investor and lender, extending tens of billions of dollars in oil-backed loans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China United States Venezuela Venezuelan crisis Nicolas Maduro

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

