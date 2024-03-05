Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China increases its defence budget 7.2% as it pushes for global heft

China last year hiked its defence budget by 7.2 per cent to 1.55 trillion yuan (about $ 225 billion), marking the eighth consecutive year of increase in its military spending

China

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Tuesday increased its defence budget by 7.2 per cent to $ 232 billion as it continues with the massive modernisation of its military amid prevailing tensions over Taiwan, the disputed South China Sea as well as border frictions with India.
China, which is the second highest spender on defence after the US, has allocated 1.67 trillion yuan (about $ 232 billion) for defence spending.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The increase in terms of the percentage was the same as last year. China last year hiked its defence budget by 7.2 per cent to 1.55 trillion yuan (about $ 225 billion), marking the eighth consecutive year of increase in its military spending.
Like its previous budgets, this year's defence budget of China was almost three times higher than that of India.
India's defence allocation this year amounted to Rs 6,21,541 crore (about $ 74.8 billion).
China has simmering territorial disputes with some of its neighbours.
China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.
Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.
In recent months, tensions simmered between China and the Philippines as Manila, backed by the US, stepped up efforts to assert its rights over the part of the South China Sea firmly resisted by the Chinese coast guard ships.

Also Read

India's capex budget: Experts call for multiyear, data-driven plans

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Rural Indians are now spending more on processed food, drinks than cereals

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

Will interim Budget further boost welfare expenditure?

Trump wins North Dakota caucuses, adds to victories going into Super Tues

One Indian killed, two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel

N Korea threatens to take action in response to US-S Korea military drills

Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems audit finds 'multiple' quality lapses: FAA

Banks led by Morgan Stanley discuss refinancing $12.5 bn debt with Musk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China economic growth China economy Defence plan defence expenditure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon