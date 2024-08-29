Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / China invests $6.1 billion in computing data center project, says official

China invests $6.1 billion in computing data center project, says official

China's massive investment in computing comes as it faces increasing restrictions from the United States

data centre

The eight data center hubs have drawn more than 200 billion yuan in total investment. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China has invested over 43.5 billion yuan ($6.12 billion) in a nationwide project to build computing data centers over the past years, a senior government official said on Thursday, amid tech export restrictions from the United States.
 
Liu Liehong, head of China's National Data Bureau, disclosed the figure, which is current as of end-June, at an industry conference in the southwestern city of Guiyang, state news agency Xinhua reported.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Beijing officially launched the initiative, dubbed "Eastern Data, Western Computing", in early 2022 as part of President Xi Jinping's push to build a "digital China".
 
China's massive investment in computing comes as it faces increasing restrictions from the United States, which has limited exports of some advanced computing products, including those from industry leader Nvidia in recent years.
 
In response, China has been ramping up efforts to develop its own advanced computing capabilities.
 
The "Eastern Data, Western Computing" project includes plans to construct eight major data center hubs, primarily located in the western regions. This strategy aims to utilize the abundant energy resources in the west and transfer computing power to the economic hubs along the coast.
 

More From This Section

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

South Korea's Prez pledges urgent reform of $830 bn public pension fund

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

Harris, Walz to sit down for 1st major interview of their prez campaign

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to visit Michigan, Wisconsin as battleground campaigning increases

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

EU new car sales flat in July as battery EVs lose market share, says ACEA

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Russia bans 92 more Americans from the country, including journalists

Beyond direct government spending, Beijing has also sought to attract other types of investment, including private capital.
 
The eight data center hubs have drawn more than 200 billion yuan in total investment, Liu said.
 
He added that the project has installed over 1.95 million server racks, with about 63 per cent of them currently in use.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

US, Chinese officials to conclude talks on Taiwan, military communication

BYD

BYD's relentless growth taking its toll on smaller Chinese EV rivals

Joe Biden, xi jinping

China, US to plan Biden-Xi call in coming weeks, says White House

PremiumIndia at 77 stands as a country that has held its own, showing a remarkable capacity to manage an essentially adversarial external environment

BS@50: How India thrived in adversarial environment in the past 50 years

china Flag, China

UBS lowers China growth forecasts on deeper-than-expected property downturn

Topics : China Data centre global technology United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon